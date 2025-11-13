On the verge of losing the title to Lando Norris unless something happens to the McLaren driver, Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen’s downfall, if it happens, started after Imola when “little worked” for Red Bull.

Although reigning World Champion Verstappen still has a shot at winning a fifth successive Drivers’ Championship, his chances were dealt a double blow in Mexico and Brazil where he dropped points to new championship leader Norris.

Helmut Marko bullish: If the title race is ultimately lost…

Verstappen qualified fifth in Mexico City, half a second down on pole-sitter Norris, before racing his way to the podium in third place.

He declared it showed “that we’re not quick in every scenario, and that’s what we need to understand a bit better.”

However, two weeks later in Brazil, Red Bull’s troubles continued with Verstappen following up his P4 in the Sprint with a worrying Q1 exit in qualifying for the grand prix after which the driver admitted Red Bull “just don’t understand” why it was so “bad”.

The team made setup changes overnight and bolted a new engine into Verstappen’s RB21 with the driver racing from the pit lane to the podium in one of his best performances of the season. But it wasn’t enough to stop his deficit from growing.

Securing the victory in the Sprint and the grand prix, Norris outscored Verstappen by 13 points, which added to Mexico City’s 10, means Verstappen is now 49 points off the pace.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko concedes that unless Norris records a DNF for whatever reason, Verstappen has “no chance” at retaining the World title.

“49 points behind Norris, with three grands prix and one sprint to go – something has to happen now with Lando Norris to keep Max’s World Championship chances intact, otherwise we have no chance, i.e. a retirement of Lando or a collision,” he said in his Speedweek column.

“Of course we are not happy about the deficit, but the positive thing for us is that we have managed this turnaround over the course of the season, so massively that we suddenly found ourselves in the World Championship race again.

“The overall situation is therefore positive.”

But it won’t be Red Bull’s pace in Mexico City or Interlagos that is to blame, it’s the team’s poor run after Imola when Verstappen netted just one podium in seven races.

Marko added: “If the title race is ultimately lost, it is in this period after the Imola weekend, when little worked for half a dozen races.”

He is, however, holding out hope that a good race in Las Vegas can keep Verstappen in the hunt, although Qatar and Abu Dhabi may favour McLaren’s MCL39.

“It is not so easy to assess the balance of power on the last three circuits, because the times are over in Formula 1 when a race track suited a particular car best. For Ferrari and Mercedes, the form on the day plays a big role, and if we find the right set-up, then we drive at McLaren level,” he said.

“Nevertheless, Las Vegas should actually be more accommodating to us, with these fast passages; Qatar and Abu Dhabi with medium-speed corners should suit McLaren more – but again: such assessments have lost their validity compared to the past.”

But is the title race lost for Max Verstappen?

What a difference a year makes. Last season it was Max Verstappen who delivered the telling blow on Lando Norris’ title hopes at the Brazilian Grand Prix before wrapping it up one race later in Las Vegas.

This year, the tables have turned.

Outscoring Verstappen by 33 points to 20 at the Interlagos circuit, Norris raced out to a 49-point lead over the Red Bull driver with 83 still in play.

25 of those will be decided in Las Vegas.

If Norris claims the maximum, Verstappen has to finish second to still have a shot, but he’d only have two points grace. If the Dutchman is third, he’s out of the running.

If Norris is second, Verstappen needs P5 or better to remain in the fight, but he’d be hanging on by a single point, while if the McLaren driver is third, Verstappen needs P6 as seventh place would have them tied on points, which would eliminate the Red Bull driver as, even if he won the remaining two races in the season, he’d still lose the title on a countback (they’d have seven wins apiece, but Norris has more second place finishes).

Of course, the bonus for Verstappen would be a non-score for Norris and the win for himself, as that would slash his deficit to 24 points. It would be all to play for heading to Qatar where 33 points will be up for grabs.

But if Verstappen doesn’t score, Norris only needs a P5 to end the reigning World Champion’s hopes of a fifth title this year. But don’t write off Max Verstappen just yet.

