First look: Sergio Perez breaks cover in black Ferrari at Imola test

Sergio Perez returned to the Formula 1 test arena on Thursday as he drove a black Ferrari SF-23 as he ramped up his preparations for his comeback ahead of Cadillac’s debut season in the sport.

Cadillac will join the grid next season as Formula 1’s 11th team, and announced in August that it had signed Perez and Valtteri Bottas to spearhead its challenge in 2026.

Sergio Perez returns to the F1 test arena

Perez has spent the last year away from Formula 1 having agreed to part ways with Red Bull after a woeful F1 2024 season that saw the driver plummet from second in the Drivers’ standings the year before to P8.

Declaring at the time of the announcement that he would take some time for himself and his family before deciding his next step, Perez and Cadillac announced in August that he would make his comeback in F1 2026 with the American team.

In the buzz of Cadillac’s preparations, Perez has spent time in the team’s factories in Carolina as well as Silverstone, putting in the laps in the simulator.

But on Thursday, it was time for a bit of on-track action.

Almost a year after his last grand prix in Red Bull colours, Perez was back on track in a Formula 1 car with Cadillac, who will be powered by Ferrari next season, using a 2023 Ferrari.

“I’m curious, you know, to find out how many laps my neck will do before it gets destroyed,” Perez told Reuters.

But there’s more to the test than just his fitness as he will have his first opportunity to work with Cadillac’s mechanics and race engineers trackside.

“It’s great, you know,” he continued. “It’s a great test and a great way to finish the year before getting back in the car next year.

“It’s basically just a time for us to be able to get together with the engineers, mechanics, start working all together, you know, start talking the same language.”

#Cadillac – #Ferrari,

Iniziato il lavoro di @SChecoPerez che torna su una #F1 a Imola.

Primo shakedown di 3 giri eseguito sulla SF-23 total black.

— Giuliano Duchessa (@GiulyDuchessa) November 13, 2025

The Mexican driver, who added four podiums to his overall tally in his final season with Red Bull to bring it to 39, six of which were victories, is convinced it won’t take Cadillac long to reach the podium.

“Yes, I think so. I really believe it,” he said podium dream. “I think I’ve been on the podium with all the teams I drove for, except McLaren.

“I think we’re going to start at the back, progressively move forward. But ultimately, in the near future, that (the podium) is a target.

“It doesn’t matter who gets there, as long as it’s Cadillac.”

— La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) November 13, 2025

