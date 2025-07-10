Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko has reflected on his time working with Christian Horner, a partnership which stretches back more than two decades.

Horner was unceremoniously dumped by Red Bull Racing on Tuesday afternoon, breaking the news to the squad’s Milton Keynes workforce on Wednesday morning.

Helmut Marko has paid tributes to out-going Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner

It ended a 20-year tenure in charge of Red Bull Racing for Horner, who worked side-by-side with Marko throughout.

However, their relationship stretches back to their Formula 3000 days of the early 2000s.

“Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years – both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000. I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that,” Marko said in a statement via Red Bull Racing’s social media channels.

“During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements. We helped develop two World Drivers’ Champions and several Grand Prix winners. That has always been – and still is – the Red Bull way.

“As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the Drivers’ Championship as long as it’s mathematically possible.”

The Marko-Horner relationship was a complicated one, and is known to have become frosty, verging on hostile, on occasion.

Even still, it netted a combined 14 world championships and over 120 race wins, with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen winning world championships in Red Bull Racing machinery.

Most recently, the relationship is believed to have hit an all-time low, with Marko and Horner seemingly engaged in an internal power struggle; Horner representing the Thai side of the Red Bull drinks company, and Horner the Austrian side. Crucially, Verstappen’s allegiances were aligned with Marko.

Tensions between the pair also escalated in the early stages of 2024 when Horner faced a serious challenge to his leadership courtesy of allegations made against him by a staff member.

While matters have improved significantly since then, there remained a niggle between the pair, even amid the professional respect the pair held each other in.

In his speech to staff at the team’s Milton Keynes headquarters on Wednesday morning, Horner admitted that news that he was no longer required came as a shock.

“It came as a shock to myself,” he confessed. “I’ve had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years.

“When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

“Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life.”

The reason for Horner’s removal have not been publicised, though are thought to relate to a combination of the team’s downturn in performance, the allegations from last year, and the flight risk posed by Max Verstappen.

Horner has been succeeded as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly Racing Bulls’ team principal. That element of Horner’s role has not yet been confirmed.

