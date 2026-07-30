It is time for a fast-paced recap of the latest F1 news headlines. Honda and Aston Martin feature prominently.

Honda has revealed its findings after Fernando Alonso raised an engine “oscillation” issue in Hungary. Aston Martin’s F1 2026 so far has been under the microscope meanwhile, as Honda prepares to bolt its new engine into the AMR26, following its Hungaroring debut. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Honda progress report on engine ‘oscillations’

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During the opening practice session in Hungary, Alonso complained of an engine “oscillation” issue down the main straight.

Honda saw this on the data of both Aston Martins. The Japanese manufacturer set about investigating. The “progress” was encouraging.

Read more – Honda reveals findings after Alonso engine ‘oscillations’ team radio

Adrian Newey lands first blow ahead of Honda ‘Act 2’

After a horrendous birth for the Aston Martin and Honda alliance, hope finally emerged in Hungary, where the upgraded AMR26 chassis made a strong debut.

Now it is over to Honda, and its new engine coming for Zandvoort, for stage two in the recover mission.

How do we rate Aston Martin’s F1 2026 so far? The scores are in.

Read more – Aston Martin half-season review: Adrian Newey warning shot as Honda readies Act 2

Lewis Hamilton F1 2026 penalty streak scrutinised

It has been a busy few races for Hamilton when it comes to run-ins with the FIA stewards. His streak includes being hit with four penalties over the last three rounds.

Does Hamilton have grounds for complaint, or should he take it and move on? Our very own Michelle Foster has the answers.

Read more – Inside Lewis Hamilton’s 2026 penalty record: FIA findings on six Ferrari incidents

F1 confirms Max Verstappen stance as Stefano Domenicali speaks out

Formula 1 is not trying to put a gag on drivers criticising the F1 2026 regulations, so says Stefano Domenicali.

That update comes after some rather punchy comments from Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Domenicali says the sport’s fanbase is enjoying this era of Formula 1.

Read more – F1 confirms Max Verstappen stance as Stefano Domenicali responds to rule backlash

Gabriel Bortoleto tests most powerful Audi road car ever

It was a different kind of test for Audi F1 driver Bortoleto.

He has completed a test run of the new Audi Nuvolari, the most powerful road car the brand has ever produced.

Both he and Nico Hulkenberg have been involved in the development of the 1001ps [987bhp] machine.

Read more – Audi F1 driver delivers verdict on rare £500k supercar after track test

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