Isack Hadjar has said the wait to hear about his future in the Red Bull family is “nothing new”, having had that for his whole career so far.

The French driver has been touted with a potential promotion to partner Max Verstappen next season, though team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed a choice over the Red Bull and Racing Bulls line-ups would take place towards the end of the season.

Isack Hadjar: Future wait is ‘how it works with Red Bull’

Hadjar has previously stated that he will be in Formula 1 next season, but the team with which that will be is still to be confirmed.

He, along with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, are not currently contracted beyond the end of the year for a race seat, with a rising star in Arvid Lindblad also having been linked with a potential step up to Formula 1.

While Hadjar is widely expected to retain a seat in the Red Bull stable next year, he has come to terms with the uncertainty surrounding his next step, given it has been a feature of rising through the ranks with the team.

“I mean, to be honest, it’s something I’m used to,” Hadjar said.

“I never signed a contract or had something announced before the end of the season in my whole career, so I always had to keep my head down and keep pushing until the very final lap.

“For me, it’s nothing new, and that’s how it works with Red Bull.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

With huge regulation changes coming next season, as the cars change completely with new power unit and chassis rules, along with the cars slightly reducing in size along with tyres also reducing their size, there is an argument to say that the drivers will all start from a clean slate next year.

For Hadjar, though, he admitted that staying with the same cars would make any transition easier for next season, with much more information to learn ahead of the year.

When asked if it would feel like another rookie season, however, he was not so sure.

“I mean, obviously, going to 2026 with the same current cars we have would be an easier challenge – that’s true,” he added.

“But at the same time, I’m well used to this F1 environment and working with a lot of people, so there would be a lot less to take into compared to 12 months ago.

“But still, it’s going to make it very hard for everyone – even for experienced drivers. But yeah, rookie season is different.”

Read next: Break-in at Alpine F1’s engine facility triggers industrial espionage fears