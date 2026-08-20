Isack Hadjar reportedly fractured his wrist while boxing at the gym in preparation for the Dutch Grand Prix, claims Sky F1’s Craig Slater.

Red Bull, though, has not revealed any further details about Hadjar’s injury, other than to say he has injured his wrist.

Fresh details on Isack Hadjar’s wrist injury

The team announced on Wednesday that Hadjar would not take part in the Zandvoort weekend and would be replaced in the Red Bull line-up by former Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.

The team did not release further details about Hadjar’s injury, or how it happened.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, Isack Hadjar, has sustained a wrist injury during summer shutdown that will prevent him from racing at the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix,” read the team’s statement.

“We will be welcoming back Liam Lawson who will replace him in RB22 this weekend.

“The team wishes Isack a speedy recovery and thanks Liam for stepping in on short notice.”

Sky F1’s Slater has reported that the Frenchman suffered the injury while boxing a punching bag during training.

“This is a really strange one,” he told Sky F1.

“This is Isack Hadjar, the young French driver, who’s had a great first season at Red Bull, having been promoted after only a single season at Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls.

“He is out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. He has injured a hand.

“He’s a keen boxer. Or at least he includes boxing as part of his training. He did boxing as a child growing up.

“He has fractured his wrist, punching a heavy bag in the gym, a bag filled with sand, I can report.

“So he’s out this weekend.”

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Hadjar has previously spoken about his enjoyment of boxing and named boxer Muhammad Ali as the athlete he most admires.

“Muhammad Ali is the man,” he told the official Formula 2 website in 2023.

“I like boxing and grew up watching the Rocky movies so I’ve always loved some boxing.

“Ali had just done so much, he is a monster in the sport and just represents so much for his people.

“At the same time, he was very good at boxing. Most boxers, their head isn’t fully there but he was smarter let’s say and he was teaching us many things.”

With Lawson replacing Hadjar at Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda, a former Red Bull driver and current reserve, will fill the New Zealander’s spot at Racing Bulls, partnering with Arvid Lindblad for the weekend.

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