Italian Grand Prix weather: What is the risk of rain at Monza this weekend?

The early Italian Grand Prix weather forecasts suggest fans, drivers and teams should expect high temperatures all weekend.

If you are heading to Monza, then don’t forget to bring sun cream with you, and for those involved in the on-track action, track temperatures are likely to soar.

Italian Grand Prix weather: What is the weekend’s forecast?

Friday 4 September [FP1, FP2]

Overnight temperatures in the low 20s are due to see temperatures increase by FP1 [12.30pm local], with air temperatures due to rise from 29°C to 31°C during first practice alone.

The track surface will be heating up all the while, so while temperatures are due to reach a high of 32-33°C by FP2, the difference in track temperature is likely to have a more significant rise as the sun continues to heat the surface in between sessions.

Saturday 5 September [FP3, qualifying]

It is currently due to be more of the same for qualifying Saturday, though expect FP3 to be slightly warmer than FP1 at the same time the day beforehand.

Little to no wind is expected at Monza, either, so for fans in attendance, make sure to wear appropriate sun protection on what is set to be an even warmer day with 0% chance of rain listed, with peak air temperatures due to peak around 35°C during qualifying.

Sunday 6 September [Grand Prix]

A dry Italian Grand Prix is currently expected at Monza on Sunday, with a 0% chance of rain listed and only a light breeze predicted during the race [3pm local time].

While ever-so-slightly cooler than Saturday, with highs of around 33°C, warm and sunny conditions are expected throughout the weekend around one of the sport’s most famous and historic circuits.

More ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

McLaren confirms H-wing upgrade race debut at Italian Grand Prix

Honda confirms Italian GP ‘key focus’ after post-Zandvoort engine push

How has the weather been at previous Italian Grands Prix?

Traditionally held in late summer, the Italian Grand Prix has seen its fair share of bright sunshine as the tifosi gather for their most-anticipated weekend of the season.

When it does rain at Monza, however, that is when we see talent rise to the fore.

The most famous example this century was during the 2008 rain-affected weekend, when a young Sebastian Vettel, driving for Italy’s ‘other team’ in Toro Rosso, put in a sensational performance for victory.

It was the first time a Ferrari customer had won the Italian Grand Prix, with the additional emotional factor for the home fans in Italy that, just two years beforehand, the team formerly known as the ever-popular Minardi outfit had been taken over to be run as Red Bull’s junior squad.

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