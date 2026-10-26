Franco Colapinto has said Jeremy Clarkson has always been “jokey” in his experience, after the former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter remarked about his nationality in Austin.

Colapinto’s manager, Jamie Campbell-Walter, however, took to social media said Clarkson’s words were “completely unacceptable” after the TV presenter spoke about the Alpine driver’s grid penalty in Austin, and that “I’d give him one for [being Argentinian].”

Franco Colapinto addresses Jeremy Clarkson comments in ‘jokey’ response

Clarkson and the Top Gear crew inadvertently courted controversy on a previous special in Patagonia, when the number plate on the car he used was taken as a direct reference to the Falklands War.

After a significant negative response from locals about the car, Clarkson and the Top Gear team ended up having to flee Argentina and abandon filming for the show’s 2014 special.

In an interview on Sky Sports F1, referencing Colapinto’s grid drop in Austin, Clarkson said: “Franco’s got a grid penalty for being Argentine, probably. Well, I’d give him one for that.

“That’s just because of what happened when we went there.”

Colapinto, who himself recently posted a video seeking to calm recent social media abuse among fans, distanced himself from the comments, and is keeping his mind focused on on-track matters.

“Of course it’s nothing to do with the team. [Clarkson] just did an interview on his own, it’s not nothing related to the team,” Colapinto clarified after the race in Austin.

“I think he’s always been kind of jokey. I don’t really know him, but they told me.

“I didn’t see too much of what he said, but [manager] Jamie put something on social media, I guess. Yeah, we just try to focus on ourselves.

“I try to improve the situation, of course, but it kind of needs help from a lot of people, not just from me.”

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As he was in Austin this weekend, Clarkson has often been seen in the Formula 1 paddock as a guest of Alpine, with the Enstone-based squad having been dubbed his ‘local team’ as its factory sits within close proximity to his farm.

While not naming the presenter, Alpine addressed the interview in a separate statement of their own.

“We’re aware of the comments made in a recent TV ​interview from a guest of the team in Austin,” the statement said.

“We would like ​to reiterate that these are personal views and do not align with the team’s values of promoting kindness and ‌respect. ⁠Franco is our driver and has our full support.”

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