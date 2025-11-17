The Las Vegas Grand Prix race week began with a look ahead to Qatar and a key rule change while Zak Brown continued his verbal attack on Christian Horner.

After a weekend off, Formula 1 returns this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix which kickstarts a triple-header that will take us to the end of the season.

Formula 1 news as title contenders prepare for final triple header

Pirelli announce tyre rules for Qatar GP

The day kicked off with news from tyre supplier Pirelli who announced drivers and teams would be restricted to 25 laps per tyre set for the race in Qatar.

This ruling is to combat the adhesive nature of the Lusail circuit and ensure drivers and teams are not pushing their rubber past the point of safety.

Christian Horner subject of latest Zak Brown tirade

Away from the track, McLaren CEO Zak Brown was speaking about one of his favourite subjects – Christian Horner.

Despite Horner being out of the sport currently, Brown launched another verbal attack on him, suggesting Netflix’s Drive to Survive had changed him.

Bernie Ecclestone makes Christian Horner Ferrari prediction

Speaking of Horner, someone a bit more friendly with him, Bernie Ecclestone, was debating where he could go to next.

The former head of F1 suggested Ferrari would be an ideal spot for the ex-Red Bull boss and one where he could sort out the “chaos.”

Aston Martin future speculation with stock market rumours

Over at Aston Martin, rumours continue to circulate that the company could be delisted from the London Stock Exchange.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Aston Martin Lagonda, the parent company of the F1 team, could be delisted from the London Stock Exchange imminently and one potential reason for a company to voluntarily delist is to privatise.

Charles Leclerc admits Ferrari ‘not good enough’

Back to the on-track action and Charles Leclerc has been passing his verdict on Ferrari.

While chairman John Elkann told his drivers to “talk less”, Leclerc has said the performances of the team has been “not good enough.”

“I think when you drive for such a team, the only thing that is good enough is to win. But it’s also true to say that we are against very, very strong competition, and also teams that have a lot of history in the sport and that are very special in their own way.

“So, it’s not easy, but I think, as Ferrari, when you work for such an incredible brand, it’s not good enough, and you’ve got to target for winning.”

