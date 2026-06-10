Lance Stroll irked Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc as he held them up in the tunnel during the Monaco Grand Prix, the latter calling for the Aston Martin driver to be penalised.

Stroll had an eventful Sunday in Monte Carlo as his fight to recover from his P22 qualifying position ended with a crash on Lap 57.

Kimi Antonelli criticises Lance Stroll after Monaco incident

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Stroll lined up last on the Monaco Grand Prix grid, with his race almost ending on the second lap.

Racing through the tunnel, the Canadian almost dropped it in a scary moment as his Aston Martin AMR26 veered to the left side of the tunnel.

Stroll saved it and told his race engineer Andrew Vizard, “That was interesting in the tunnel, did you see that?”

Vizard replied: “I see it, I see it.”

Stroll added with a laugh: “See you later!”

But while he was laughing over his antics, race leader Kimi Antonelli was not.

Unlike in recent Monaco races, this year pole-sitter Antonelli wasn’t there to run a controlled race to the chequered flag; he was there to send a message to his rivals.

The Mercedes driver floored it from the very first lap as he built up a lead over the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc.

Before Stroll’s crash and the subsequent Safety Car, Antonelli had lapped every driver except the two Ferraris – including Stroll.

That, though, wasn’t as simple as the race leader had hoped as he caught the Aston Martin heading into the tunnel on Lap 50. Stroll made no effort to move out of Antonelli’s way, and the Italian only passed him out of the tunnel and into the chicane.

“Stroll is being a real idiot, honestly,” bemoaned Antonelli as he went to pass the Canadian into the Nouvelle chicane.

Leclerc also wasn’t happy when he caught the backmarker a short while later, also through the tunnel.

“Give him a penalty,” he told Ferrari.

Stroll’s Grand Prix came to an end on Lap 57 when he crashed into the barrier on the outside of the Antony Noghes.

Although there were questions about the role that the tarmac, which was breaking up, played, he said it was an engine braking issue that led to the crash.

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“We were just getting to the end of the race, and then we had some engine braking issues throughout the whole race,” Stroll told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“All season we’ve been having engine braking issues, some corners it’s pushing, some corners it’s pulling, and it’s doing different things all the time.

“So on that particular corner and lap it just pushed me into the wall, like the throttle pedal was 50 per cent open.”

As for the tarmac question, he replied: “I didn’t feel that being the problem; I just had the engine pushing me into the wall, like the throttle pedal stuck.”

Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso scored Aston Martin’s first point of the season with a P10 finish after he was elevated up the order when Sergio Perez was hit with a post-race 10-second time penalty for being out of position at the second standing start.

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