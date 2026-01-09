Nicolas Hamilton, the brother of Ferrari driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, has made “one final push” to keep his 2026 racing aspirations alive.

Hamilton, 33, has competed in the British Touring Car Championship on an intermittent basis over recent years.

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas makes ‘one final push’ to salvage 2026 BTCC drive

After sitting out the 2024 season, Hamilton returned to the BTCC in 2025 but failed to score a point across the campaign, escaping a dramatic fire at the penultimate round at Silverstone.

Hamilton, who suffers from cerebral palsy, is yet to secure a place on the BTCC grid for the 2026 season, which is scheduled to begin at Donington Park in April.

In a post to social media, Hamilton has made “one final push” to secure sponsorship to help him remain in the BTCC for the new season.

He wrote: “As the 2026 season approaches, I am making one final push to remain on the British Touring Car Championship grid.

“Motorsport has been my platform for the past 15 years, but the impact has never stopped on track.

“My career is built on resilience and representation using elite sport to champion DE&I, with disability at the forefront while competing at the very highest level of British motorsport, as the only disabled athlete in the British Touring Car Championship.

“2026 has the potential to be my most exciting and impactful year yet. On track, it is about progression, competitiveness, and performance.

“Off track, it is about creating meaningful partnerships with brands who value authenticity, purpose and real-world impact.

“My value is not only as a driver, but as a global keynote speaker, advocate, and personality who connects with audiences far beyond motorsport.

“If you are a brand who wants to align with my journey, that drives change and disability representation in sport, then I would absolutely love to hear from you.”

