SINGAPORE – Media day has taken place ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, and we have the biggest storylines for you alongside a piece of financial news over at McLaren.

With all the big names having faced the media, here’s a closer look at the main talking points, featuring additional reporting from Thomas Maher on the ground in Marina Bay.

Lewis Hamilton suggests day and night options at more circuits

Lewis Hamilton thinks “many of the tracks” on the calendar would suit being able to run at night, and the option should be there to switch between the two.

Believing it would be a “cool development”, the Ferrari driver took the example of Bahrain and, having started in Formula 1 when that race was still run in the day, cited it as an example of a successful transition of night-time racing.

Read more: Hamilton’s bold proposal for F1 circuits to offer day and night options

Zak Brown earns nine-figure bonus in McLaren accounts

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, earned $100m worth of bonuses in 2025, according to McLaren’s 2025 accounts report.

He earned a base salary around the $10m mark, but various bonuses taken into account means Brown out-earned all the drivers on the grid last season. For context, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri earned about $65m between them.

Mat Coch has taken a much closer look.

Read more: McLaren boss Zak Brown paid $100m bonus as F1 2025 salary revealed

George Russell to revert to old-spec Mercedes

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli revealed they will be running split-specification W17s in Singapore this weekend.

Antonelli will retain the upgrades placed on the car in Malaysia, while Russell will revert back to the previous spec used from Canada onwards.

Russell, who is already starting from the back of the grid, dubbed it a “no-brainer” to make this switch.

Read more: Mercedes make bold upgrade call with drivers to split paths in Singapore

Fernando Alonso addresses Dakar Rally rumours

Fernando Alonso flatly denied he will be making a return to the Dakar Rally next season, along with any other competition outside of Formula 1.

Citing the “nearly impossible” logistics of trying to go between the two, he added the preparation involved takes much more than just rocking up and seeing how he performs.

Read more: Fernando Alonso rules out ‘nearly impossible’ Dakar return

What next for Esteban Ocon?

Finally, Esteban Ocon made it clear he believes Formula 1 is where he deserves to be, and is not seeking a seat elsewhere.

It’s understood that almost every seat is now under contract for next season, so barring a move to Racing Bulls, Ocon’s options already appear limited.

However, instead of going racing, the Frenchman has said he’d be willing to take on third driver duties to stay around the paddock next year, in the hope of returning to the grid in 2027.

Read more: Esteban Ocon makes F1 future clear as Haas exit looms

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