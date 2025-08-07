Former Aston Martin and McLaren figure Bernie Collins has shut down a Lewis Hamilton “conspiracy” theory, regarding the setup of the Ferrari SF-25.

Hamilton’s Ferrari career hit an alarming new low at last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix where he failed to make Q3 while team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed pole.

Lewis Hamilton ‘conspiracy’ theory silence by Bernie Collins

Hamilton called himself “useless” and claimed Ferrari should “change driver”. What followed was an underwhelming drive to twelfth on race day.

It has been a challenging first season in Ferrari red for Hamilton after his blockbuster move from Mercedes. While he did win the China Sprint, such highlights have been fleeting. All five of Ferrari’s podiums have been scored by Leclerc, who took his and Ferrari’s first grand prix pole position of F1 2025 in Hungary.

It was after that achievement – while Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 in 12th – that the seven-time World Champion issued a scathing self-assessment.

“It’s just me every time,” he told Sky F1. “I’m useless, absolutely useless.

“Team has no problem, you’ve seen the car’s on pole. They probably need to change driver.”

During Sky F1’s ‘The F1 show podcast’, Bernie Collins – McLaren’s former senior performance engineer and the ex-Aston Martin head of strategy – was asked how Hamilton’s Ferrari team will be feeling about such comments.

She stressed that the Scuderia will be working tirelessly to help Hamilton click with the SF-25, as she tore apart a “conspiracy” theory she heard, one apparently perpetrating that Hamilton is not allowed the same setup as Leclerc.

In Hungary FP1, Leclerc had tested an alternate rear wing and beam wing, which was also adopted by Hamilton ffollowing that session.

“Ferrari has two challenges,” said Collins, “one being the car performance and the issues, like we’ve seen with Charles Leclerc, and two being, how do they get the most out of their second driver, or Lewis Hamilton, let’s not call him the second driver. That’s probably unfair! But how do they get the most out of Lewis Hamilton?

“And where is it going wrong? What is it about his driving style? What it is about his setup? What it is about what’s happening in qualifying or his out-laps? What specific thing is it that’s not allowing him to get the most out of that car?

“And obviously, it’s already started the rumours around, why is Ferrari not allowing Lewis the same car setup? They ran very, very slightly different wings.

“We didn’t hear any reason for Ferrari as to why they run slightly different wings. But I suspect it’s driver preference. One will be slightly better in qualifying, one will be slightly better in race conditions, I’d imagine. So I don’t think there’s any conspiracy there. And these things kick-off very, very quickly.

“I think everyone in that team will be working to try and get the best out of both drivers.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Collins believes there is clear motivation there for Ferrari – in terms of the Constructors’ Championship – to have Leclerc and Hamilton performing at the peak of their powers.

Ferrari currently sit P2 to runaway leaders McLaren in the standings.

“And Ferrari have a real opportunity to do quite well in the Constructors’, Collins continued “because both of their drivers are hopefully scoring points, where someone like Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes has been having a few struggles, and Red Bull have obviously not got their second driver working as well as they would like to either.

“The Red Bull is now looking not very strong as well, so Ferrari will be working together to get the most out of both drivers. And I really strongly disbelieve any conspiracy to the opposite of that.”

Ferrari are 24 points up on Mercedes with 10 rounds remaining after the summer break.

Read next: What Lewis Hamilton’s announcement could really be about as rumours swirl