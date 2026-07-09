Fred Vasseur has insisted that it is “not the time” to discuss a new contract for Lewis Hamilton after an impressive start to the F1 2026 season.

It comes after reports in Italy ahead of last weekend’s British Grand Prix claimed that the seven-time world champion is close to activating an option to remain with the team for 2027.

Fred Vasseur: ‘Not time’ to discuss Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract

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After a challenging first season with Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton has enjoyed a much-improved start to the F1 2026 campaign.

The British driver claimed his first victory for the Scuderia at the Barcelona Grand Prix last month, with Hamilton adding further podium finishes in China, Canada, Monaco and Britain.

It is believed that the contract Hamilton signed to join Ferrari from Mercedes in January 2024 covered the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with an option to extend for 2027.

Unsubstantiated rumours in Italy last year claimed that the option exists purely on Hamilton’s side.

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Fresh reports last week suggested that Hamilton is close to activating the option to guarantee his stay at Ferrari beyond this season.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in an FIA press conference at last weekend’s British Grand Prix, Vasseur was asked if talks over a new contract for Hamilton has started.

He replied: “Who spoke about the extension? I will discuss with him for the extension, not with everybody.

“He is still under contract with us and it’s not time to discuss about an extension.”

Vasseur’s comments come after Hamilton himself claimed earlier this year that he plans to remain in F1 “for some time.”

He said at the Canadian Grand Prix: “There’s a lot of people that are trying to retire me.

“That’s not even on my thoughts.

“I’m already thinking of what will be next and planning for like the next five years, but I still plan to be here for some time.

“I’m still in contract, so everything’s 100 per cent clear to me.

“I still love what I do with all my heart and I’m going to be here for quite some time, so get used to it.”

The 2027 campaign will mark 20 years since Hamilton’s debut season with McLaren in 2007, when he fell one point short of becoming F1’s youngest-ever world champion.

The Stevenage-born driver clinched his first title by the same margin the following year before adding six titles in seven years with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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