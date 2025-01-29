Lewis Hamilton has crashed out of his second test for Ferrari in Barcelona in a setback for his preparations for the F1 2025 season.

After his first outing as a Ferrari driver at Fiorano last week, the Scuderia’s F1 2025 preparations have moved to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a second private test this week.

Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Ferrari test in Barcelona

Having shared driving duties with team-mate Charles Leclerc on Monday, Hamilton crashed out while running on Tuesday morning.

The seven-time World Champion is believed to have been unhurt in the incident, with a long delay expected before Leclerc takes over this afternoon.

Reports from trackside claim that Hamilton lost control of the SF-23 car on the final stretch of the Spanish Grand Prix venue, which includes two high-speed right hand turns.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

The final sector of the Barcelona circuit was restored to its original high-speed layout in 2023 after a chicane was added in 2007.

The incident is thought to have occurred at around 11am local time, with Hamilton crashing hard into the barriers.

The car is believed to have suffered serious damage to the suspension and aerodynamic parts in the impact, with Ferrari engineers in the process of assessing the extent of the damage after the SF-23 was returned to the pit lane by a tow truck.

Repairs are expected to take several hours, significantly delaying Leclerc’s running this afternoon.

Ferrari are understood to be analysing the data to understand the exact cause of Hamilton’s accident.

Hamilton and Leclerc are scheduled to hand over driving duties to reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and junior star Dino Beganovic on Thursday.

However, it is unclear whether Ferrari will now rethink their plans for the final day of the test in light of Hamilton’s crash.

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Ferrari are set to return to Barcelona next week for a Pirelli tyre test, in which Hamilton will get a rare chance to drive the team’s 2024 car.

Under F1’s rules, only cars older than two years are allowed in TPC [Testing of Previous Car] tests to prevent teams from gaining a competitive advantage for the current season.

However, Hamilton and Leclerc will drive a so-called ‘mule’ car – effectively a highly modified version of the SF-24 chassis – to assist Pirelli’s development of the new tyres for F1 2026.

The car will simulate the downforce and performance levels of the new cars for 2026, which will see F1 embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Hamilton memorably crashed out of his debut test for Mercedes in February 2013, hitting the barriers after suffering a brake failure at Jerez.

The 40-year-old’s move to Ferrari is only the second team switch of his illustrious career, with his only previous transfer occurring at the end of 2012 when he swapped McLaren for Mercedes.

Read next: The rival F1 driver ‘lucky enough’ to see Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari test