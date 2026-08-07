Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both feature as we take a fast-paced run through the latest F1 news headlines.

Hamilton has given a personal assessment of his F1 2026 thus far. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc has considered a Ferrari life alongside Verstappen in a “bad person” admission. Plenty to get through, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton rates his F1 2026

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

A little better than average is how Hamilton is looking upon his F1 2026 thus far.

Hamilton has emerged as the closest challenger to Drivers’ Championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton offers personal verdict on much-improved F1 2026

Charles Leclerc in ‘bad person’ Max Verstappen admission

Leclerc at one time thought that Verstappen was a “bad person,” and the feeling was mutual.

But, the situation has evolved, and Leclerc would not shy away from partnering Verstappen at Ferrari.

Read more – Leclerc considers Max Verstappen to Ferrari in ‘bad person’ admission

That Verstappen overtake nothing personal

Even Antonelli couldn’t believe Verstappen’s breathtaking Hungary move on Hamilton.

It wasn’t anything personal; it was just Max Verstappen being Max Verstappen.

Read more – Hamilton told Verstappen pass was nothing personal, ‘just Max’

Coulthard makes bold Aston Martin prediction

Aston Martin took what it hopes will be the first step to recovery in Hungary. Honda is up next with its new engine for Zandvoort.

Someone who knows Aston Martin team principal and design guru Adrian Newey very well indeed is David Coulthard. The Scot believes Aston Martin will be winning in Formula 1 within an ambitious timeframe.

Read more – Coulthard predicts when Aston Martin will win in Formula 1

German Grand Prix will return

Even if there is still some way to go, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has made the above declaration.

Formula 1 last raced in Hockenheim back in 2019, but the return of the German Grand Prix is a matter of when, not if.

Read more – Stefano Domenicali confirms German Grand Prix ‘definitely’ returning

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – McLaren paid ‘heavy price’ in F1 2026 as Stella makes telling claim