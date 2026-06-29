As the dust begins to settle on a red hot Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen feature prominently in the latest F1 news headlines.

Hamilton sent a “don’t expect to go around the outside of a champion” message Verstappen’s way. A strategy stand-off between Hamilton and Ferrari, meanwhile, has emerged. All of this and more, so let’s get to it!

Lewis Hamilton sends ‘champion’ response to Verstappen

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Not for the first time in F1 2026, Hamilton and Verstappen treated fans to a thrilling ding-dong battle at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen did, at one stage, suggest over the radio that a penalty should have been coming Hamilton’s way.

Hamilton begs to differ, and told Verstappen that he should not be expecting to overtake a “champion” around the outside.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton makes feelings clear on Verstappen ‘clear penalty’ call

Ferrari got ‘nervous’ on Lewis Hamilton strategy request

The races of Hamilton and Verstappen eventually followed different paths. Verstappen secured a season-best P2, while Hamilton was restricted to fifth.

According to Hamilton, Ferrari insisted on a “suboptimal” strategy of starting on medium tyres for both cars.

It was clear in Hamilton’s mind the strategy that he wanted, but Ferrari got cold feet.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton request denied as Ferrari strategy stand-off emerges in Austria

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen strategy under microscope

Verstappen, potentially, had reason for complaint over his strategy in Austria.

Right up until the last pit stop, Verstappen was in George Russell’s mirrors, after which Red Bull decided to stay longer on track and delay the attack for the win until the very end of the race.

PlanetF1.com’s resident data whizz Uros Radovanovic put that Red Bull decision under the microscope.

Read more – Max Verstappen data settles Austrian GP strategy debate

Oscar Piastri learns FIA verdict in Austria

Just missing out on the Austria podium was McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

A strong P4 nonetheless, Piastri also emerged from a visit to the stewards unscathed.

Read more – FIA announces verdict after Oscar Piastri summoned in Austria

Liam Lawson: ‘Last f***ing time I’m listening’

There were team order dramas going on at Racing Bulls, not that the world feed picked it up.

Arvid Lindblad went against instruction by overtaking teammate Liam Lawson, who was not best pleased, having been told he was not under attack.

Let’s take a look back at how this tense situation all played out.

Read more – Untelevised Liam Lawson radio as team orders saga emerges in Austria

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Read next – Austrian GP conclusions: Desperate Russell, Verstappen future, Newey’s Aston vision