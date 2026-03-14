Jeremy Clarkson has leapt to the defence of Lewis Hamilton, after an awkward moment ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix which also involved Richard Hammond, Clarkson’s former ‘Top Gear’ colleague.

Hamilton was left bemused when played a supportive video message from Hammond, Hamilton remarking that he had “never met him”. Clarkson responded to the footage, clarifying that Hammond never met the ‘Top Gear’ guests, a show which Hamilton appeared on twice before.

Jeremy Clarkson explains why Lewis Hamilton never met Richard Hammond

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Hamilton and his Ferrari team are in Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the F1 2026 season.

Ahead of the race weekend, Hamilton attended an event hosted by Ferrari’s long-term partner, Shell.

A clip from that went viral on social media, one where Richard Hammond appeared, at the request of “the folks at Shell Helix”. He gave Hamilton a “good luck” message for the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s response was one of laughter, as he queried why Hammond had been chosen to send that message, as he had “never met him before”.

“He’s a Shell ambassador?” Hamilton also questioned on Hammond, the host confirming that the brand is working with him.

Clarkson has left a reply to that social media footage, as he clarified Hamilton’s comment that he never met Hammond.

“In Lewis’s defence, James and Richard never met the guests,” said Clarkson.

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

Charles Leclerc criticises Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari Sprint battle

Hamilton says Ferrari’s ‘Macarena’ wing ‘a little premature’ in Shanghai

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May formed an iconic trio as the hosts of ‘Top Gear’, during what was a golden era for the hit TV show.

Indeed, when guests appeared on Top Gear, they would only speak with Clarkson in the studio, not Hammond or May.

It makes sense therefore, from what Clarkson says, that Hamilton would not have actually met Hammond as part of the show.

Hamilton twice appeared on Top Gear, first in 2007, his rookie F1 year, and again in 2013. Both times, he got behind the wheel of the Suzuki Liana, as part of the F1 ‘Star in a Reasonably-Priced Car’ segment.

Hamilton’s 1:42.9, clocked in his second Top Gear appearance, proved the second-fastest time, a final leaderboard headed by Daniel Ricciardo’s 1:42.2.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lewis Hamilton overruled Ron Dennis in hilarious ‘Top Gear’ stand-off