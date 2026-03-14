Max Verstappen described the Red Bull RB22 as “completely undriveable” after managing P8 only on the grid for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Verstappen described “every lap” as “survival” in the Red Bull machine, claiming that he “cannot push at all” because the car “doesn’t let” him. He has placed a P7-cap upon his potential for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen says Red Bull RB22 ‘completely undriveable’ after Chinese GP qualifying

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It has been a difficult race weekend in China for Verstappen, who was restricted to ninth in the Sprint. Red Bull overhauled his RB22 in the break before qualifying, but, the gains were limited, or “zero” if you ask Verstappen.

Verstappen starts the Chinese Grand Prix from eighth, after Pierre Gasly muscled his Alpine in between Verstappen and the McLarens, Ferraris and Mercedes.

Asked for his Grand Prix expectations, Verstappen said: “Not really a lot, to be honest.

“We changed a lot on the car, and it makes zero difference.

“So the whole weekend we’ve been off. The car is completely undrivable. I cannot even put a bit of a reference in. Every lap is like survival.”

Verstappen described the balance as “really disconnected”, and while the struggles are coming “a little bit from the engine side”, that does not offer a full explanation.

“Plus also, I cannot push at all, because the car doesn’t let me.

“I don’t really feel in control of the car.”

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Verstappen has made his feelings be known about the new F1 2026 regulations, a ruleset which the four-time World Champion certainly is not enamoured with.

“From lap one of this new regulation, I’ve not enjoyed this car,” he reiterated.

“Everything at the moment” is causing a headache for Verstappen with the RB22, as he battles “oversteer and understeer”.

Verstappen did carve through the pack from the back in Australia, applying pressure on reigning World Champion Lando Norris in the McLaren. But in China, the papaya team, appears further out of reach, as does Ferrari and Mercedes.

Verstappen believes that Red Bull’s rivals “probably took a little step forward, those teams, and we took a step back, I guess”.

P7 is “realistically” the fight which Verstappen expects to be in on Sunday. There is a free weekend after China, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen was asked whether he believes the competitive level can change, depending on the track, between those events.

“I hope that there may be other tracks where we can be a little bit closer, but, we would still always be the P4 team at the moment, if you don’t change anything on the car,” he concluded.

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