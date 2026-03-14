George Russell salvaged a front-row start for Sunday’s Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix after a chaotic qualifying session threatened to derail his challenge.

The Mercedes driver headed into qualifying favourite for pole, having taken top spot in the Sprint earlier in the day, but was unable to best teammate Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell survives chaotic qualifying to start second in Shanghai

Antonelli became the youngest pole sitter in Formula 1 history, surpassing the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, while Russell was limited to a single lap in the dying moments of Qualifying 3 in Shanghai.

His session began to unravel in the closing stages of Q2, when he experienced a suspected front wing failure.

From there, things only got worse as he stopped on track and was initially unable to fire the car back up, before limping back to the pits.

The Mercedes mechanics swiftly repaired his W17, swapping the steering wheel in the process as a precaution, leaving enough time for just a single flying lap.

“It was as good as I could have achieved,” Russell said of his effort, which left him second on the grid, two-tenths down on his teammate.

“I had no battery at the start of the lap, and my tyres were cold.

“But, I’m very grateful to be sat here right now. It was more a case of getting the time on the board.

“I knew Kimi has been really strong, and things were far from optimised on my side, so it was more a case of get the car across the line and make sure I’m starting in a sensible position.

“P2 was much better than I expected when I started a lap with no battery and no tyre temperature, I was expecting to be further down the order.”

Russell ended Q1 second fastest, 0.087s slower than Charles Leclerc. He then slipped to third quickest in Q2, as Antonelli topped the segment, though Russell was again just 0.08s off the pace.

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“It was just a crazy session,” Russell conceded.

“The team weren’t sure if it had broken or not. I was pretty convinced it had, and there was a bit of stress around that and changing the front wing.

“Then, as soon as I went out on the track [in Q3], I could tell something wasn’t right.

“Stop it on the track, trying to restart, the car didn’t restart. Then it started later, got back and couldn’t shift gears, and then, obviously, we just made it on track with seconds to spare.”

Russell rolled to a halt on the exit of Turn 3 shortly after leaving the pits as Q3 commenced.

After being stationary for an agonisingly long time, he eventually got underway with the car stuck in third gear, costing precious seconds as he toured back to the garage.

Once there, quick work ensured he was back on track when it mattered, and was able to bank a lap – the last car on track to do so – despite the far from ideal build up.

It was a performance that earned him a place on the front row, the second all-Mercedes lockout of F1 2026, and the first led by Antonelli.

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