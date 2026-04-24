David Coulthard believes that while “nothing lasts forever” in Formula 1, Max Verstappen’s relationship with Red Bull is built to endure whatever the future may bring.

Verstappen has been a critic of the F1 2026 regulations while Red Bull has been a slow started under the new rules, with the two factors combining to fuel speculation the four-time world champion could look for a new challenge.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull bond will endure, predicts David Coulthard

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Verstappen has not been enjoying Formula 1 life during 2026. It remains to be seen how the regulatory tweaks, to debut in Miami, will alter the four-time world champion’s stance on this era of Formula 1.

It was after the Japanese Grand Prix that Verstappen gave his firmest indication yet of contemplating F1 life. He confirmed that he was weighing up leaving at the end of the season.

At the same time, the Verstappen to Mercedes chatter refuses to disappear, despite George Russell’s recent affirmation that he will be with Mercedes next year.

Verstappen to McLaren is another suggestion cropping up in the rumour mill.

It was recently confirmed that Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, will join McLaren in the future.

That huge move to come, and Verstappen’s next steps, were discussed on the Up To Speed podcast.

Red Bull Racing’s first driver, David Coulthard, does not foresee any scenario where the Verstappen and Red Bull relationship is completely severed.

Outside of Formula 1, Verstappen is highly active with his team in the world of GT Racing, using Red Bull-branded Mercedes GT3 machinery.

Coulthard said: “I think the relationship between Max and Red Bull will endure.

“Whether it’s him racing for them in Formula 1 in the future… But I think the bond that’s there between Austria and Max Verstappen and his family, is something that I don’t expect to see him suddenly turn up as a Monster athlete.”

But, as a driver of a rival Formula 1 team, perhaps, Coulthard teased.

Verstappen has made it clear that his vocal criticism of F1 2026 is due to a lack of enjoyment for this formula. But, it has been a struggle for Red Bull performance-wise too, with Verstappen scoring just 12 points across the first three rounds.

“But clearly,” Coulthard continues, “nothing lasts forever in this game, and Max is a competitive animal.

“If Red Bull are struggling longer term – when I say longer term, I mean longer term this year – to show signs that they’re getting back towards winning ways in the future, then, of course, he’s going to look at where his career is best served.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

Max Verstappen has a point about the latest F1 2026 rule changes

Max Verstappen praised by Christopher Haase after ‘respectful’ Nürburgring duel

To Coulthard’s mind, Red Bull can look upon its F1 story as mission accomplished, with a combined 14 world titles won, regardless of what the future holds.

Coulthard, does, though, hope for a future Formula 1 which still features Verstappen on the grid.

“Max is a racer. It’s all down to him,” Coulthard told ServusTV.

“Even if Red Bull never wins another world championship, they’ve achieved their goal.

“If he still feels the thrill, he’ll stick with it. He’s hungry for competition and isn’t afraid to take on the challenge. He’s above all that. I hope he stays. He’s the benchmark; he’s dominated the sport.”

Verstappen is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, one which it is understood contains a performance-related exit route.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: ‘I switch the TV off’ – Jos Verstappen echoes Max criticism of F1 2026 rules