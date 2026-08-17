Fans of Max Verstappen have the opportunity to buy merchandise, which is also a small piece of history, as pieces of his first title-winning Red Bull, the RB16B from 2021, have been made available for sale.

Through memorabilia website F1 Authentics, a limited run of 1,000 pieces of the RB16B will be available to buy worldwide in one of the company’s Mystery Box products, each carrying a minimum value of £1,300.

Max Verstappen merchandise: Rare piece of Red Bull RB16B up for sale

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After the success of a previous run of the Mystery Box product, which carried a piece from a car driven by Lando Norris, pieces of the Red Bull RB16B will be available to buy for £1,000.

F1 Authentics says that, including a guaranteed piece of that car, each Mystery Box contains a minimum of £1,300 worth of memorabilia from the sport, which also includes the likes of signed team merchandise, and exclusive pieces from up and down the grid.

It is a strictly limited run so no further pieces will be made available after this sale, so interested buyers would need to act quickly to secure one of the products.

Verstappen was famously involved in a titanic Drivers’ Championship battle with Lewis Hamilton which went down to the final lap of the 2021 season, with the final restart in Abu Dhabi seeing the Dutch driver overtake Hamilton at Turn 5 to put him into the lead.

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It was a controversial end to a thrilling season, with the Red Bull driver going on to win three further titles in succession in different Red Bull chassis.

The RB16B will always be remembered as the car which powered him to his first championship, with each Mystery Box potentially holding elements such as a brake disc display or clock, a brake pad, one of various elements of bodywork, and more with each product being unique.

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