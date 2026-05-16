Two of Max Verstappen’s main rivals for victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours are out of the race after separate incidents.

Verstappen, who is contesting his first Nürburgring 24 Hours, took over from teammate Daniel Juncadella behind the wheel of the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 after the opening hour of running.

Key Max Verstappen rivals retire from Nürburgring 24 Hours

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The four-time world champion took the lead of the race shortly before the three-hour mark, moving from third to first within a matter of corners.

Verstappen’s move into the lead came after the #16 Audi – driven by Christopher Haase, Alexander Sims and Ben Green – hit trouble at the Nordschleife.

Sims appeared to be caught out in a slow zone and made contact with another car, resulting in damage to the front-right corner of his Audi.

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The British driver’s troubles worsened when his bonnet flew up, forcing Sims to return to the pits at slow speed.

The Rowe Racing team has since confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the #16 car will not rejoin the race due to excessive damage.

The #16 Audi’s retirement was followed by trouble for the #911 Porsche.

After Verstappen’s double stint came to an end, teammate Jules Gounon was being rapidly caught by Kevin Estre when the latter lost control and hit the barrier, suffering damage to the rear of his car.

Estre managed to get going again initially before coming to a halt by the side of the track.

The #64 Ford of Arjun Maini crashed at the same spot moments later, causing serious damage to the front end of his car.

Verstappen’s car also lost the lead during this dramatic series of events, with Gounon passed by the #67 Ford of Dennis Olsen after an ultra-cautious approach to the end of the lap in tricky conditions.

Olsen had established a lead of 14 seconds over Gounon at the time this article was published.

Speaking after his double stint, Verstappen told the official Nürburgring 24 Hours feed: “It was good.

“Initially, I was a bit stuck in traffic so it was a bit difficult to clear the cars, but once I cleared a few [it was better].

“Then the weather kicked in with a few laps of slippery conditions, I think that’s where we made a difference.

“And then the car was good. Trying to stay out of trouble, but at the same time you have to push and you have to try and be on the limit.

“It’s always a difficult compromise to find but it worked out fine.”

Asked about a brief scare early in his stint, where his car became airborne before glancing the armco barrier, he added: “We had a little moment.

“I think I turned in a bit too early and we had a little moment there.

“It was fine. You just have to keep yourself together, stay calm and just focus again.”

Asked how he’s feeling ahead of his return to the cockpit for a night stint, he replied: “Slowly getting ready.

“[It’s] not only the night, also seeing what the weather will do in terms of how much rain is coming down.

“I think the coming hours are going to be very challenging.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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