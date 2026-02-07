The Benetton B192 chassis used by Michael Schumacher for his first Formula 1 race victory has sold at auction for just over €5million.

Schumacher claimed victory against a fearsome field at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix, with the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell and Mika Hakkinen all in action on the day at Spa.

Famous Michael Schumacher chassis sells for €5m at auction

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Williams of Nigel Mansell had been the dominant force through the 1992 season, so much so that the title was wrapped up with five races to spare.

The Briton started on pole at Spa, with the young Schumacher on the second row of the grid. Running third until two-thirds distance, with the weather having played its part in Belgium.

Having worn through his wet tyres, he pitted for slicks and was able to make headway – so much so that he undercut Mansell for the lead on a drying track.

An engine problem late on saw Mansell unable to close in on Schumacher, who would go on to win his first Grand Prix by 36 seconds in mixed conditions.

What do Formula 1 drivers reportedly hold in their own car collections?

Max Verstappen car collection: What cars does the F1 World Champion own?

Lando Norris car collection: Custom McLaren 765LT Spider among eclectic selection

Now, the Benetton that took him to victory has been sold at auction for a significant sum of €5,082,000 [£4.4m], after going under the hammer via Broad Arrow Auctions.

The Rory Byrne-designed B192-05 chassis took Schumacher through five races in the 1992 season, and had been retained by Benetton, which was later part of the Renault Classic collection – meaning the car had never been publicly sold before.

The auction house’s early estimates had put the predicted price of the car in excess of €8.5m [£7.4m], and the eventual sale price leaves the car narrowly outside the all-time top 10 most expensive Formula 1 cars to be sold at auction – though several Schumacher-driven Ferraris feature on that particular list.

Another Schumacher-driven Benetton, a B191 from the previous season, went under the hammer in Miami last year and fetched $775,000 [£570,000], proof of the increased value based on the history of the B192 placed for auction.

The highest price paid at auction for a Schumacher-driven car also came in 2025, when the Ferrari F2001 driven to Monaco Grand Prix glory secured £13.43million in Monte-Carlo – also putting it fourth in the all-time list.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read more: Mercedes rivals pushing for Australian GP rule change over F1 2026 engine loophole – report