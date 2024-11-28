Mick Schumacher will depart the Mercedes reserve role at the end of F1 2024, a decision made by the driver himself.

After making his Formula 1 debut with Haas in 2021 and spending two seasons with the team before being dropped in favour of Nico Hulkenberg, Schumacher continued his F1 association by joining his father Michael’s former team Mercedes as their reserve driver. However, his second year in the role will also be his final.

Mick Schumacher wants to return to full racing focus

Mercedes has announced that Schumacher – at his own request – will vacate their reserve driver role after F1 2024.

Schumacher returned to active competition this year as part of Alpine’s hypercar WEC programme and confirmed that sitting on the sidelines is not working for him as he looks to shift his focus fully back to racing.

“I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team for the insight I have gained over these two years,” said Schumacher. “They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better.

“But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough. I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised Schumacher for the role he played within the Brackley-based outfit, but understands a driver of his talent wanting to put that to use on the track.

“Mick’s hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as reserve driver has been vital for the team over the past two years,” said Wolff. “From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn’t have asked for any more from him.

“From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

“However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships.

“As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

The Mercedes reserve role become available at a time when Valtteri Bottas has been heavily linked with a return to the team where he claimed 10 race wins between 2017-21.

