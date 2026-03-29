Haas has confirmed that Oliver Bearman has escaped injury following a 50G accident in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Bearman crashed heavily on the high-speed approach to Spoon Curve while closing on Franco Colapinto’s Alpine, losing control after taking to the grass and hitting the barrier.

Oliver Bearman escapes serious injury in 50G Japanese GP crash

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The British driver was seen limping away from the scene of the accident and sitting down on the floor trackside before visiting the FIA’s medical centre for an X-ray.

In an update issued to PlanetF1.com, Haas confirmed that Bearman suffered bruising to his right knee in the accident with the 20-year-old avoiding any fractures.

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Speaking to Sky F1 from the Haas pit wall in the immediate aftermath of Bearman’s accident, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu branded the incident “scary.”

He said: “It was due to a huge closing speed against the car in front, so he had to take avoiding action. He went on the grass and crashed. Scary.”

Asked if Colapinto had been culpable in any way for Bearman’s off, Komatsu replied: “No, it was just the closing speed, I think. Huge.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

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