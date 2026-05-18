Rafael Câmara, the reigning Formula 3 champion and Formula 2 title hopeful, made his Ferrari F1 debut in a private test at the Hungaroring.

A member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Câmara got his very first taste of Formula 1 machinery as he lapped the venue which hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Rafael Câmara makes Ferrari F1 test debut

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Câmara was at the wheel of the Ferrari SF-25. It was his maiden experience of driving an F1 car, the class that the Brazilian is striving to reach.

The Ferrari SF-25 was sent into competition in F1 2025, the final year of the ground effect era.

It was a car that claimed seven podium finishes, courtesy of Charles Leclerc, and a China Sprint win with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel.

Dino Beganovic also in Ferrari action

Fellow Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic also appeared at the test, having last driven the SF-25 at the 2025 Abu Dhabi post-season test.

“Very, very nice to be back in an F1 car with Scuderia Ferrari here in Budapest,” said Beganovic in a Ferrari social media video.

“Amazing two days done. Great time to be back in the car.

“It’s been a while since Abu Dhabi, so really, really enjoyed it, like always. It’s always a fantastic feeling and I can’t wait for the next time.”

Rafael Câmara enjoying Ferrari life

Câmara has established himself as one of Ferrari’s most exciting young prospects.

He won the Formula Regional European and Formula 3 titles in back-to-back seasons, as he now looks to win the F2 title as a rookie, racing with defending double champions Invicta Racing.

PlanetF1.com asked Câmara about his experience of being a Ferrari Driver Academy member so far.

“I joined Ferrari in ’21, part of the academy,” he said.

“Since then they really helped me, especially in the championships, how to prepare, the whole championship.

“Also each weekend, the approach, and also preparing yourself outside of the track in the mental side, physical.

“Also with the commitment, I think, it really helped me to understand, and even having more responsibility. When you’re very young, sometimes, you don’t realise how important it is, but they really, really helped me in this side.

“It’s been a successful partnership. It’s been a good few years in my single seater career, and hopefully I can let them be proud of the job we’re doing together.

“Hopefully it’ll be another good year.”

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Câmara sits second in the 2026 Formula 2 Drivers’ standings, one point behind Red Bull-backed Nikola Tsolov.

The Formula 2 season resumes in Canada this week.

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