Despite Lewis Hamilton’s lamenting Ferrari should “probably” replace him, Ralf Schumacher doesn’t believe the Briton genuinely wants out.

After all, his performances are still good, they are just not as good as they “used to be”.

Lewis Hamilton’s level is good, but is it as a good as it was?

Hamilton cut a dejected figure as Formula 1 headed into its summer break, having recorded three disappointing qualifying sessions as F1’s record pole-sitter suffered early eliminations in Spa and Hungary.

Hamilton was out in SQ1 at the Belgian Grand Prix when he spun on his final flying lap while his Q1 effort was undone by a track limits violation.

Fast forward seven days, he lacked the pace to progress into the pole position shootout and rued his P12 while his teammate Charles Leclerc put his SF-25 on pole position.

“It’s just me every time,” he said. “I’m useless, absolutely useless. Team has no problem, you’ve seen the car’s on pole.

“They probably need to change driver.”

His mood wasn’t any better after the grand prix when he failed to make up a single position, while again Leclerc was the star for Ferrari as he was in contention for the victory up until his second pit stop.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton’s mega-millions move to Ferrari

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

👉 Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank against football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Saying his feelings were the “same” as they were after qualifying, he added: “I have nothing else to say.”

Asked if he will definitely be driving the Ferrari when F1 returns with the Dutch GP, he replied: “I look forward to coming back… Hopefully I will be back, yeah.”

His comments raised eyebrows but not even a day later, Hamilton shut down any speculation as he declared: “I’m not where I want to be yet, but the fight’s not over – don’t count me out.”

But it has pundits and fans alike pondering whether F1 2025 could be it for F1’s most decorated driver.

Hamilton holds the record for the most race wins, podiums and pole postions and is tied with Mciahel Schumacher for the most World titles. But in the last four years, ever since the introducation of ground-effect aerodynamics, his stats have drpped.

He’s claimed 20 podiums, two wins and one pole position in the last four season, none of those coming this year in his debut campaign with Ferrari.

Schumacher, though, doesn’t believe he’s ready to hang up his helmet.

“No,” the former F1 driver told the Backstage Boxengasse podcast for Sky Deutschland. “I can’t imagine that.

“Lewis is 40 and of course has certain requirements. These requirements are initially very high financially and the next thing is how much longer can he keep this up. How much longer will he do this?

“I think the level is still good, but whether it’s as good as it used to be, nobody knows.”

Ferrari, as Schumacher pointed out, do have options.

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman joined the F1 grid this season with Haas, and has scored eight points. Although he’s made a few glaring errors, such as his pitlane crash at the British Grand Prix under red flags, overall the Briton has shown progress since his three substitute races last season.

But he’s not the only rookie doing well this season, prompting Schumacher to declare that teams no longer have to rely on the older and more experienced drivers.

“Bearman is doing great. Hadjar is doing great. Kimi is also doing very well, when it suits him. And of course Bortoleto.

“So these are four men you can really use, of whom you say: ‘Okay, there you have someone’. Now, for example, Alex Dunne and Lindblad at Red Bull are also pushing hard.

“I would bet on the future.

“If I were the team boss, I would rather put a young lad with potential for the future in the car, whom I can also shape, who is not yet past his peak.”

Read next: Michael Schumacher loophole exploit makes surprise return 27 years later