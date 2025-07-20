Red Bull told ‘zero’ chance as Horner exit deemed no surprise – round-up

Red Bull and Christian Horner remain key talking points in the world of Formula 1 as we round up the latest headlines.

As Red Bull prepare to debut their own engine from next season, Honda has warned there is no chance at all of a reunion back-up plan, while McLaren’s Zak Brown has weighed in on Red Bull’s recent axing of Christian Horner, explaining why it did not surprise him. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Red Bull does not have Honda to fall back on

F1 2026 marks a season of huge change for Formula 1 as new chassis and engine regulations arrive, the new era vibe continuing at Red Bull which has taken the plunge of becoming an engine manufacturer for the first time, working alongside Ford.

Honda meanwhile will begin its alliance with Aston Martin, and the Japanese manufacturer has warned Red Bull that there is “zero” chance of a reunion if their own engine does not deliver.

Read more: Red Bull told no way back after ’embarrassing’ Christian Horner engine admission

Zak Brown not surprised by Christian Horner exit

Red Bull will launch its power unit without Christian Horner at the helm, the 51-year-old having been released immediately in a shock development following the British Grand Prix.

Do not include McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown though in that collection of surprised folk, considering the “drama” that has been unfolding at Red Bull.

Read more: Christian Horner sack no surprise to Zak Brown in ‘getting worse’ theory

Max Verstappen informed of Christian Horner sack

With Red Bull yet to explain why they sacked Horner, theories are flying around aplenty.

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed that their star driver Max Verstappen was informed of the decision, but the tight-lipped theme continued.

Read more: Helmut Marko makes Max Verstappen admission on Christian Horner sack

Franco Colapinto ‘not safe’ from Flavio Briatore ‘bomb’

While Horner’s exit came out of the blue, rumours have rumbled on for some time about Franco Colapinto’s future with Alpine, the Argentine yet to score a point with the team as he navigates a race-by-race evaluation.

Colapinto may say he is “not really concerned” about his Alpine future, since he has the “trust” of executive advisor and de facto team boss Flavio Briatore, but, Riccardo Patrese warns Colapinto that it could change as quickly as a “bomb” exploding with Briatore.

Read more: Colapinto warned Briatore ‘like a bomb’ with the Alpine driver ‘not safe’

Carlos Sainz putting the work in at Williams

Carlos Sainz is halfway through his first season with Williams – having taken over from Colapinto alongside Alex Albon – and the Spaniard has noticed a difference compared to his former teams.

Williams are impressing this season. They sit P5 in the Constructors’ standings, but they are aiming for higher into F1 2026 and beyond, that process creating a “high working load year” for Sainz in regards to his past experiences.

Read more: Carlos Sainz reveals why Williams workload higher than at Ferrari