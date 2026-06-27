Multi-time endurance racing champion Ryo Hirakawa was involved in a scary collision with a Haas mechanic at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The incident – from which the mechanic thankfully walked away from unhurt – happened during the opening practice session of the race weekend. Hirakawa was standing in for Esteban Ocon during that session.

Haas mechanic fine as Ryo Hirakawa explains incident

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

FP1 in Austria saw several teams deploy a rookie session. Each team needs to field a rookie driver in FP1 four times across a season. A rookie driver is determined as one with two or less grand prix starts.

Toyota’s Ryo Hirakawa has experienced multiple title wins in the World Endurance Championship, and has over recent years contested various FP1 sessions. His first came with McLaren in Abu Dhabi 2024, and his latest at the 2026 Austrian GP with Haas.

The Japanese star was involved in a scary incident, with footage from his onboard camera capturing the moment that Hirakawa abruptly knocked a Haas mechanic to the ground.

Hirakawa had come into the pit lane, but went long into his box at the Haas garage. His front-left tyre made contact with a Haas mechanic, who was sent tumbling.

Thankfully, the mechanic stood back up and was confirmed to be fine.

Sky F1 asked Hirakawa for an explanation of the incident.

“I’m very new to the car, you know,” he said.

“I thought I pressed the neutral button, but I pressed the wrong button, so the car went to anti-stall.

“The car just couldn’t stop. So I just went to the guy after that, and he was fine, so that’s the most important thing.”

Sky F1 analyst Anthony Davidson has called for “certain protocols” to be put in place off the back of the Hirakawa incident.

He spoke of the “damaging consequences” possible when a driver, unfamiliar with this highly complex F1 machinery, makes the slightest error.

Davidson said: “When you’ve got drivers in the car – and he’s not a complete rookie, he finished third at Le Mans just a few weeks ago in the Hypercar class, so he knows what he’s doing, he’s an experienced driver – but when you’ve got more of a rookie, say, in Formula 1, certain protocols I think should be put in place.

“Like every mechanic should be wearing helmets, for example. I’m glad he’s fine, but it so easily couldn’t have been, and we could have been saying something completely different today.

“You have to be aware that drivers aren’t familiar with these buttons, these complex steering wheels that they have, and a simple misjudgement and a wrong press of a button can have pretty damaging consequences.”

Go deeper: Latest Austrian GP talking points

Leclerc rejects Lewis Hamilton theory ahead of Austrian GP

Alonso questions ‘money machine’ rival upgrades after Adrian Newey hits pause

Hirakawa put in a strong performance to finish Austria FP1 in 19th, before handing the car back to Ocon.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Martin Brundle sends message to Rachel Brookes after surprise Sky F1 exit