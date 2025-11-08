Sauber issues Gabriel Bortoleto health update after terrifying Brazil GP crash

Gabriel Bortoleto has escaped unharmed from a frightening accident in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, the Sauber team has confirmed.

Bortoleto crashed heavily at Turn 1 on the final lap of the sprint race at Interlagos while battling Williams driver Alex Albon for 10th place.

The Sao Paulo born driver initially made contact with the concrete wall where the pit wall is located, narrowly missing Albon’s car before striking the barrier on the outside of the track.

PlanetF1.com technical editor Matt Somerfield noted that Bortoleto’s DRS system was deployed at the time of his off at the end of the main straight, contributing to his loss of control.

Despite reporting that he was uninjured in the incident, the violence of the accident – which resulted in Bortoleto’s steering wheel falling off – necessitated a visit to the medical centre for the 21-year-old.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Sauber has announced that Bortoleto has been released from the medical centre with the team’s focus now on repairing his car ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Sauber said: “Following precautionary checks at the circuit’s Medical Centre, we are pleased to report that Gabriel Bortoleto is ok and uninjured.

“The team would like to thank the circuit marshals, F1 and the FIA and the Medical Centre staff for their superb care.

“The team will now focus on preparing the cars for this afternoon’s qualifying session.”

Jonathan Wheatley, the Sauber team principal, told F1 TV: “I’ve spoken to the medical centre, the manager and at the moment it sounds like he’s absolutely fine. No injuries at all.

“I’m sure he’ll be ready for qualifying, just not sure about his car.

“Obviously we’re just going to build a new car. There’s no time to mess around with the one that we have at the moment.”

Bortoleto’s accident came at the end of a highly dramatic sprint race at Interlagos, won by McLaren driver and F1 2025 championship leader Lando Norris.

The race was briefly red flagged after three drivers – Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto – spun and hit the wall at Turn 3 on damp conditions on Lap 6.

While Hulkenberg was able to rejoin, Piastri and Colapinto were forced to retire with the latter also forced to go to the medical centre.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com after the sprint race, the Alpine team said: “Franco was taken to the medical centre after the incident at Turn 3 for precautionary checks.

“He is OK and has been released by the doctors.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

