The 23rd of January is set to be a busy day, with Ferrari announcing that it will launch its F1 2026 car on the same day as Haas and Alpine.

The Scuderia is one of three teams, along with Haas and Alpine, set to unveil its new car on the 23rd.

Ferrari: Save the date

The F1 2026 season will feature a major set of regulation changes with all-new cars on the grid in what’s arguably the sport’s most significant reset ever.

The new cars will incorporate active aerodynamics and will be powered by a hybrid engine with a 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power.

It’s a reset that Ferrari is banking on as team principal Fred Vasseur revealed the team stopped developing the SF-25 in April.

“We decided very early in the season, I believe it was the end of April, to switch to 2026. It was a difficult decision,” the Frenchman told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“This choice was shared by everyone in the team. We decided to focus the resources we had in the wind tunnel on 2026.”

Only time will tell whether Ferrari’s decision, which saw the team fall to fourth in the F1 2025 Constructors’ championship, will pay off in the long run.

And the first indication of that will be seen on January 23.

Tifosi, mark your calendars.

Ferrari will unveil its 2026 challenger before Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton put it through a shakedown at the team’s Fiorano Circuit.

Ferrari has not yet confirmed the name of its new chassis.

The car will again be in action days later in a behind-closed-door test at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya before Ferrari and its rival teams head to the Bahrain International circuit for the first public test on 11 February.

The F1 2026 season begins in Australia on 6 March.

