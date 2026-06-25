Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes David Croft’s reaction to Rachel Brookes’ surprise Sky F1 departure as the FIA confirms its findings after an “extensive inspection” of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

David Croft reacts to Rachel Brookes’ Sky F1 exit

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Sky F1 commentator David Croft says the broadcaster will miss Rachel Brookes after the presenter confirmed that she has left her role with immediate effect.

Brookes announced on Wednesday that she has parted ways with Sky F1 after more than a decade.

The presenter’s departure comes just days after she opened up about the online abuse she received following an interview with Max Verstappen in 2025.

Read more: David Croft sends message to Sky F1 presenter after surprise exit announced

FIA confirms findings after Lewis Hamilton Ferrari inspection

The FIA has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari passed an “extensive physical inspection” following his victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this month.

Hamilton’s car was chosen at random for further checks after he returned to winning ways in Spain.

The tests focused on the Ferrari’s rear-braking system, with the FIA finding the SF-26 fully compliant with the F1 2026 rules.

Read more: FIA confirms Lewis Hamilton findings after ‘extensive’ Ferrari inspection

Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin subjected to ‘borderline abuse’ on social media

Fernando Alonso has claimed that Aston Martin has been subjected to “borderline abuse” on social media in light of the team’s poor start to the F1 2026 season.

And he says the team is an “easy target” having slumped to the rear of the field.

Aston Martin, which has scored just a single point so far this year, was slowest of all at the recent Barcelona Grand Prix.

Read more: ‘Borderline abuse’ of Aston Martin claimed by Alonso in Alpine rumours response

FIA declares heat hazard at Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA has declared a heat hazard ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The decision will see advanced driver cooling systems fitted to the cars at the Red Bull Ring, resulting in an increase of the minimum car weight.

Drivers will also have the option of wearing a so-called cool vest in the cockpit.

Read more: FIA declares Austrian GP heat hazard as temperatures near 40°C

Aston Martin and Honda respond to Fernando Alonso rumours

Aston Martin and Honda have responded to rumours that Fernando Alonso could leave the team for Alpine for the F1 2027 season.

PlanetF1.com learned over the Barcelona Grand Prix weekend that Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore and the team’s incoming title partner Gucci are pushing hard for Alonso to rejoin the team.

Alonso, whose Aston Martin contract is due to expire at the end of the F1 2026 season, will turn 45 next month.

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Read more: Aston Martin sends clear message amid Alonso to Alpine rumours