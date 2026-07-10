Two drivers want one McLaren race seat, but one McLaren driver wants out – roundup

Oscar Piastri may hold the key to Max Verstappen’s McLaren future at a time when one McLaren driver “politely” asked Zak Brown to fire him.

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Oscar Piastri could hold the key to Max Verstappen’s future

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Max Verstappen’s battle with Oscar Piastri is no longer just about fifth in the Drivers’ Championship – it could determine whether the reigning world champion ends up in a McLaren next season.

Both drivers have clauses in their contracts that could change Red Bull and McLaren’s line-ups for the F1 2027 championship.

If Verstappen is third or lower in the Drivers’ standings at the summer break, he could trigger an exit clause in his contract, while Piastri is reportedly vulnerable after falling outside of the top five.

Read next: How Verstappen’s McLaren move could hinge on Piastri’s F1 future

Christian Horner lays out winning criteria

Christian Horner has broken his silence on speculation over an F1 return, insisting he will only come back if it is to lead a project capable of winning.

Horner stepped foot in the Formula 1 paddock for the first time since his Red Bull exit at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, the former team principal believed to be a guest of FIA and FOM, having been invited by both.

The Briton, who has been linked to Alpine and potential 12th team BYD, has made it clear that he will only return to the sport if he’s in a team that can win.

“I have no interest in just being a number in a machine,” he told The Times.

Read next: ‘Free agent’ Horner sets out criteria for F1 return

Adrian Newey’s first impression of his final Red Bull car

Adrian Newey was thrilled to debut the Red Bull RB17 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, acknowledging the track-only hypercar has been “a long time in gestation.”

Newey has led the design of the RB17 from its conception, with the former Red Bull design boss having been up the famous hill climb on Thursday as the car debuted in public.

The Briton, a regular at the annual event, unveiled the first in-person design model of the RB17 alongside former team principal, Christian Horner, in 2024, with Newey donning his racing helmet on Thursday for its dynamic debut.

Read next: Adrian Newey’s first impressions as final Red Bull car debuts

The secret to Kimi Antonelli’s F1 2026 success?

Jenson Button has highlighted the influence Pete Bonnington has had as Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the 2026 F1 championship standings.

Antonelli enjoyed a run of five successive victories to move into the lead of the world championship in just his second season in the competition.

Impressive as Kimi Antonelli has been, 2009 world champion Button has pointed to the calming influence of his race engineer, Pete Bonnington as a key factor in that performance.

Read next: Jenson Button identifies key factor behind Kimi Antonelli rise

Pato O’Ward has ‘politely asked to be fired’ from his reserve McLaren role

Pato O’Ward has politely asked Zak Brown to fire him from his job as McLaren F1 reserve driver, as Formula 1 is no longer his dream, especially where the cars are “currently”.

O’Ward has been involved in McLaren’s Formula 1 programme since 2022, and has driven the team’s cars in five First Free Practice young driver sessions, while also running in TPC [Testing Previous Car] outings.

But today the Mexican racer says he is done with F1, he wants to focus solely on his IndyCar career with McLaren.

“I’m in a great place in IndyCar, I love the series, it’s where I want to be, looking at where the [F1] race cars are currently, I’m not really excited to drive one, so I’ve politely asked to be fired from all my services in Formula 1.”

Read next: Pato O’Ward asks McLaren to end F1 reserve role as IndyCar wins out

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