Carlos Sainz has praised Williams’ “great effort” after the team held a shakedown with its F1 2026 car, the FW48, at Silverstone on Wednesday.

After revealing its new-look livery for 2026 on Tuesday, Williams carried out a shakedown with the FW48 on Wednesday.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon react after Williams FW48 shakedown

It marked the car’s on-track debut after Williams was the only team to miss last week’s collective shakedown in Barcelona.

Sainz and teammate Alex Albon split driving duties during the short outing at Silverstone with Williams planning to use a second filming day in Bahrain on February 10, 24 hours before the second pre-season test begins.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, Sainz praised the team’s effort to get the car on track.

He said: “We just had our first laps in the FW48!

“It’s always an exciting, special day for the drivers, the mechanics and the entire team and it’s been a great effort from everyone to get the car on track today.

“It was a typical winter day at Silverstone, so we focused on getting in our first few laps and completing our shakedown plan.

“We are ready to fly to Bahrain in a few days where we’ll dive into more complete run plans, so I’m looking forward to it!”

Albon said: “That’s shakedown done! Obviously a few bits of data to look at and areas to improve, but generally a fairly smooth day.

“We had decent weather for Silverstone at this time of year and glad to finally be in the car and driving the FW48.

“Our full focus is on Bahrain now, looking at the data and getting ready for the start of the season.”

Alex Albon (Williams FW48) in action at the Silverstone shakedown

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, added: “This was a milestone day for us and it is always a very proud moment to see a new car on track for the first time.

“The team has absolutely pulled together under the pressure of the situation and delivered a car today for a planned promotional filming day here at Silverstone.

“We were able to understand more about our package in preparation for Bahrain next week and Carlos and Alex were able to provide some positive feedback to direct us, while also identifying some minor issues for us to clean up between now and then.

“The push isn’t over yet – this is just the beginning and there is more in front of us.”

