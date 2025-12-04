Yuki Tsunoda will sit out FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with new Racing Bulls signing Arvid Lindblad set to drive the RB21 in opening practice, Red Bull has announced.

Red Bull confirmed earlier this week that Tsunoda will lose his seat at the end of the season, with Isack Hadjar stepping up as Max Verstappen’s new teammate for F1 2026.

Lindblad is to be promoted from F2 to partner Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, leaving Tsunoda without a drive for next season.

The Japanese driver will instead fulfil the role of Red Bull’s test and reserve driver.

Under F1’s rules, teams are forced to field a rookie driver – classed as drivers who have started no more than two grands prix – in at least two FP1 sessions per car each season.

Verstappen sat out opening practice in Bahrain and Mexico earlier this season, with Tsunoda’s only previous FP1 absence coming at the British Grand Prix.

With one round remaining in F1 2025, Red Bull has announced that Tsunoda will sit out FP1 in Abu Dhabi with Lindblad taking his place.

In a short post on social media, Red Bull said: “Confirming that Arvid Lindblad will drive Yuki’s RB21 for First Practice this weekend.”

Lindblad previously impressed in FP1 at July’s British Grand Prix, where he made his first appearance on an official F1 race weekend having been granted a rare superlicence exemption by the FIA before his 18th birthday.

The teenager also stepped in for Verstappen in Mexico, where he lapped a tenth faster than Tsunoda.

Red Bull’s announcement comes after Tsunoda issued a defiant message on social media in the wake of the news that he will not be retained for the F1 2026 season, vowing to work towards a return to a full-time seat.

He wrote: “I’m not finished yet.

“Finding out I won’t have a race seat in 2026 was incredibly tough, but I’m determined to work harder than ever with Red Bull as test and reserve driver to develop with the team and prove I deserve a place on the grid.

“Life’s full of setbacks and this is mine.

“It’s not going to deter me from being the best F1 driver I can be.”

