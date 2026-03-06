Zak Brown described the engine compression ratio as a “storm in tea cup” as his Mercedes-powered McLaren team prepares for the first race of the season.

After a pre-season filled with discussions of ‘compression ratio’ focus has switched back to on-track matters with the first practice sessions of the season but the McLaren CEO believes the controversy was always much ado about nothing.

McLaren boss cools talk on F1 compression ratio

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Formula 1 is never too far away from a rumour breaking out and in pre-season, Mercedes was the focus of the whispers.

Reports suggested Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, who make the engines for the works team and three others, had found a way for their power unit to have a higher compression ratio when out on track and avoid FIA tests done whilst stationary.

The FIA has attempted to close off that loophole with a rule change that will come into place in June but Brown has suggested it was always less dramatic than Mercedes’ rivals would have you believe.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to bolt in whatever power unit, HPP and Mercedes put together for us, and we’re happy with that,” he said. “I do think it’s a storm in a tea cup. Obviously any advantage in Formula 1, people like to kind of say any advantage is a big advantage, and to a certain extent it is.

“But I’m not concerned over that whole issue.”

More from Melbourne from PlanetF1.com

* Albert Park exposes F1 2026 energy crisis as teams battle battery limits

* Adrian Newey reveals when Aston Martin first discovered Honda’s 2026 issues

* Domenicali says it is ‘wrong’ for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to criticise 2026 rules

As for the actual racing, Brown was of the opinion that Ferrari and Mercedes looked to be a step ahead and that McLaren needed to “catch up on our education.”

“I think that’s fair to say,” he said. “If I look at our testing, the knowledge that we got over the last couple weeks in Bahrain, we got a little bit smarter every day. The drivers got a little bit smarter every day.

“So I do think there’s probably a little bit of a knowledge advantage. I’m sure the equipment obviously has to be the same, but I believe it is the same but they’ll just have some greater earlier insight that we’ll just have to kind of catch up on our education. But I feel like we’re doing that.”

Read next: Australian GP: Oscar Piastri set fastest time in FP2 as Russell, Verstappen faced drama

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!