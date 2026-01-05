Zhou Guanyu has been confirmed as Cadillac’s reserve driver ahead of the team’s F1 debut in the 2026 season.

The former Alfa Romeo driver had previously been serving as Ferrari reserve but after his departure was confirmed last week, his new home at a Ferrari-powered team has been confirmed.

Cadillac confirm Zhou Guanyu as reserve driver

Zhou’s future at Cadillac was hardly a secret with the team posting a cryptic clue that the former Sauber driver would be joining but the American outfit has now confirmed his role ahead of the new season.

A statement read: “The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is pleased to confirm that Zhou Guanyu has joined as Reserve Driver for the team’s Formula 1 debut in 2026.

“Zhou joins a talented lineup of drivers at the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which includes race drivers Valtteri Bottas – alongside whom he raced throughout his stints at Alfa Romeo and Kick Sauber – and Checo Perez, plus Test Driver Colton Herta, who will compete in Formula 2 with Hitech in 2026.”

Zhou said: “I am delighted to join the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a Reserve Driver ahead of its Formula 1 debut. This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen.

“I have worked with both Graeme [Lowdon] and Valtteri [Bottas] for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family. Having had recent experience on track and in developing the cars off track, I know I can add huge value to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and I am looking forward to supporting them the best way that I can.”

Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal, Cadillac Formula 1 Team, said: “Our process for selecting a Reserve Driver has been as thorough as the search for our Race Drivers.

“We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season. Zhou fits the bill perfectly.

“He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026 and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, said: “I’m excited to welcome Zhou to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

“He will be an excellent addition to complement Valtteri and Checo; talented, personable and respectful of the hard work and commitment it will take for us to achieve our ambitions.

“I’m excited by our complete driver line-up – alongside Colton, we have a hungry, fast and collaborative group to make our 2026 debut.”

