Test your knowledge of F1 circuit layouts by correctly identifying each of the 2024 tracks solely based on a diagram of the circuit.

While we can all remember the names and countries of the F1 circuits, it can sometimes be difficult to remember the exact layout of the tracks.

In 2024, there will be a record-breaking calendar with 24 different circuits on the schedule including a return of the Chinese Grand Prix

To help you prepare, we want to see how ready you are for lights out by asking you to identify all 24 tracks solely based on an image of the layout.

For each of the 24 questions, you will be met with four different images of four different tracks and it is your job to correctly identify which one is the right one we are looking for.

There is no time limit but anyone coming in under five minutes deserves a round of applause and anyone who scores fewer than 20 should give the quiz another go to make sure they’re ready for the 2024 season.

For now though it’s back to the tracks, good luck!