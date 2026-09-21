It has been announced that the upcoming 24H Dubai endurance event will be relocated to South Africa’s Kyalami circuit.

That confirmation comes at a time where the conclusion of the 2026 Formula 1 season remains uncertain. The season is currently scheduled to conclude with rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

24H Dubai relocated to South Africa

Formula 1 cancelled the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, due to run back in April, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Bahrain GP was later rescheduled for October, but with a twist.

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at Sepang, the former host of the Malaysian Grand Prix, with the venue set to appear on F1’s calendar for the first time since 2017.

As the wait continues for an announcement on how F1 2026 ends, a potential new clue has emerged.

Creventic has announced that it will visit the African continent for the first time in 2027, having moved its 24H Dubai event to Kyalami in South Africa.

The event will be held from 8-10 January at the venue which previously held Formula 1’s South African Grand Prix.

Creventic said that the decision was made ‘due to the ongoing uncertainty within the Gulf region, and the impact therefore on the cost of logistics and reliable transport planning.’

“Changing our long-established Middle East calendar was an extremely difficult decision,” Creventic general manager Helen Roukens added. “We greatly value our relationships with Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit and are very grateful for their cooperation and understanding.

“At the same time, we are incredibly excited to bring the Michelin 24H SERIES to Kyalami for the first time.

“We always offer our teams new experiences, while retaining the quality and familiar character of our events. With its rich history, impressive facilities and iconic circuit, Kyalami has all the ingredients for a special event and we cannot wait to race in South Africa in January.”

All planned Middle Eastern races for the series have been postponed to the 2027-28 campaign. The first Yas 12 Hours was due to take place in December at Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula 1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while a proposed return to the circuit in January has also been shelved. Those events would have run either side of the 24H Dubai.

These latest announcements came after the FIA cancelled the 2026 World Rally Championship season finale in Saudi Arabia.

Formula 1 is yet to release a final decision over whether the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will go ahead in November and December respectively. Those rounds will bring F1 2026 to its conclusion, as it stands.

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali told PlanetF1.com and other select media in July that the 2026 season could finish at Imola, if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are cancelled.

Imola formerly played host to the San Marino and Emilia Romagna GPs at different stages.

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