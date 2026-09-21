Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he “doesn’t remember” if his suggestions of improved communication at Ferrari were included in the “documents” he sent to the team in 2025.

And he has warned that any changes will not “happen overnight” with the seven-time world champion admitting it will take time to change the team’s culture.

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Hamilton has frequently questioned Ferrari’s processes over recent weeks, with the 41-year-old apologising for his comments following last month’s Dutch Grand Prix.

He once again cut a frustrated figure at the next race in Italy, where he clashed with teammate Charles Leclerc on the opening lap.

Hamilton commented at Monza that Ferrari lacks the “rules of engagement” between its drivers that were in place at his previous team Mercedes.

Hamilton endured the worst season of his career in 2025, his first with Ferrari, going through the entire campaign without a podium finish to his name.

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Hamilton revealed at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix that he had submitted a number of “documents” to Ferrari containing suggestions to improve the car, communication between different departments and team procedures.

Speaking at the recent Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Hamilton admitted that it could take some time to achieve what he desires at Ferrari.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think it’s a longer-term process. That’s not something we’ll just change into this weekend.

“There’s a huge amount of moving parts, there’s a lot of people, there’s a culture that’s been there for a long, long time and moving big pieces is not so easy.

“And so we just take it one step at a time and it starts with discussing it.

“It starts with the acknowledgement, which internally we have, and so then it just comes to like working out the solutions together and how we can [improve].

“It just doesn’t happen overnight. We’ll probably try things and it still won’t be good, but we’ll eventually get to the point we need.”

Asked directly if his recent suggestions were included in his 2025 documents, Hamilton replied: “I don’t remember.

“I don’t remember all the emails I sent last year, so I don’t remember if it was part of it last year.”

Hamilton was forced to deny reports in Italy last week that he is pushing for personnel changes within Ferrari.

In a statement posted to social media, he wrote: “I’ve seen some of the stories that have gone out and I want to clear it up here.

“I’ve never asked for anyone on my team to be replaced. Everyone I work with works hard every day, and their dedication is what moves us forward.

“I always try to empower and lift people to be the best versions of themselves or at least see the best in themselves.

“I may not always achieve that but it’s my intention and what I’m here to do.

“We all work together and that will continue.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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