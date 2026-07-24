Adrian Newey suggested that Lance Stroll’s suspected rear suspension failure in Hungary was not related to the Aston Martin AMR26 upgrade package.

Newey therefore described it as a “very unexpected” failure as Aston Martin begins its opening phase of developing the AMR26. Newey also confirmed that Honda is investigating the cause of vibrations, which were reported by Fernando Alonso, and could be seen on the data. In terms of pace, there were encouraging signs for Aston Martin.

Adrian Newey addresses Stroll red flag and Honda review

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There is a palpable buzz surrounding Aston Martin at the Hungaroring. At last, the team has sent its B-spec AMR26 into action.

In terms of performance, it was a promising opening act. Alonso recorded a P13 finish in FP1. He slipped to 19th in the second hour of practice, but to be right in the mix with Cadillac remains a marked step forward.

It was a more frustrating Friday on Lance Stroll’s side of the garage. Stroll triggered the red flags when he spun out of FP1. Aston Martin reported a suspected rear suspension failure.

Stroll did not appear in FP2, as extensive work continued on his car.

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin team principal and design chief, addressed the situation in Friday’s team leaders’ press conference.

The area of failure in question was not a part of Aston Martin’s 16-piece upgrade, Newey confirmed.

“Everybody is feverishly trying to understand exactly what went wrong and what happened as we speak, and it’s only once we have an understanding that we can comment on what we do next,” Newey told PlanetF1.com and others.

“The area involved was actually not being changed. We are short on spares because the cladding and so forth is different. So there are some minor changes in that area. In that sense it was very unexpected.

“As I say, until we have an understanding, it’s difficult to comment further.”

Newey was also quizzed on a couple of Alonso team radio snippets. Alonso was urged to stay away from the kerbs before Stroll’s incident. Alonso also flagged up engine vibrations down the main straight at one stage in FP1.

Newey explained both situations, confirming that Honda has launched an investigation into Alonso’s report.

“So the first question, staying away from the kerbs, that’s purely because we are acquiring aero data,” said Newey. “When you’re trying to acquire aero data, you don’t want the disruption of kerbs thrown in, the inconsistency that corrupts the data.

“The oscillations, yes, that’s really a question for Honda. They can see it on the data, and they are working on the solution.”

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Upgraded Honda engine set to debut in Hungaroring run

Teething issues are inevitable with such a substantial development package. Honda will soon throw its hat in the ring.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, Honda is set to debut its upgraded engine in a Hungaroring filming day, during the week following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The engine is due to be bolted into the AMR26 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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