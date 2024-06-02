After signing a Ferrari flag and smiling to a fan’s call of “go to Ferrari”, the rumours linking Adrian Newey to the Scuderia received a fresh spark.

Newey will become a free agent after the first quarter of 2025, at which point he will leave the Red Bull team where he has operated since 2006, overseeing the design of seven title-winning challengers, six of those double title winners.

Is Adrian Newey on his way to Ferrari?

Interest in Newey’s services beyond his Red Bull career is expected to be strong from teams up and down the grid, but the outfit most strongly linked with signing him is Ferrari, a team which has tried without success to bring him to Maranello several times before.

Adrian Newey signing a Ferrari Flag The dream is turning into reality pic.twitter.com/WKd7qyEiVE — Ferrari Focus (@Scuderiascoop) May 31, 2024

And this speculation received a further boost at the Monaco Grand Prix where Newey, kitted out in his Red Bull gear, was filmed signing merchandise for the fans, including a Ferrari flag.

When a fan shouted: “You have to go to Ferrari!”, Newey responded with a broad grin.

Did Adrian Newey sign Ferrari contract in Monaco?

Should Newey head for Ferrari after the conclusion of his Red Bull tenure, it would see him link-up with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, both having previously expressed working with the other to be an incomplete F1 career goal so far.

And according to former McLaren mechanic, now BBC commentator Marc Priestley, who was at the Monaco Grand Prix, there were strong paddock rumours going around that Newey had now signed his Ferrari contract.

“There were quite a few rumours around Adrian Newey having signed the deal at Ferrari,” he said in a YouTube video.

“Absolutely nothing concrete here, nothing official in this regard, but more than one person said to me they had heard, with some authority, that that deal was potentially now done. Maybe even was done over the course of the Monaco weekend when Adrian was in residence at Red Bull this weekend. So perhaps that’s one we’ll get an announcement on soon.

“Also that Lewis Hamilton and his team of management may well have been instrumental in getting that deal across the line. Really keen to bring Adrian to the team when Lewis joins Ferrari next year.

“Again, keep an eye on it, nothing concrete yet, but that is a big rumour going around.”

A total of 25 titles have been claimed in Newey-designed Formula 1 cars, a tally which could rise to 27 by the end of F1 2024.

