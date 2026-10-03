Bahrain GP in Malaysia qualifying has arrived, and you can keep up with all the action right here on PlanetF1.com as the session unfolds.

All the tinkering and trialling from free practice is now over, and as soon as the drivers head out of the pit lane, that will be how their car is set up for the rest of the weekend.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: Qualifying updates from Sepang

Start time: 16:00 local [09:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Sepang International Circuit

There will be a few grid penalties to be taken after the session is complete, with Arvid Lindblad set to start from the back as he takes a new power unit in his Racing Bulls, while Franco Colapinto will see what would have been a time penalty for causing a collision in Baku converted into a five-place grid drop here. Likewise, Isack Hadjar is also due to take a five-place drop of his own.

It’s set to be a thriller of a session, so follow it all on our live blog below!

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