Cadillac chief insists Ferrari engine ‘fully legal’ ahead of FIA meeting

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has insisted the Ferrari engine is “fully legal” after suggestions a number of power units could be breaking the rules.

Pre-season speculation has suggested some power unit manufacturers have taken different approaches to the compression ratio limit imposed by the regulations.

It has been claimed that two power unit manufacturers have discovered a way for their engines to hit the 16:1 ratio required when measured at ambient temerature, but to surpass that once the car is out on track.

The engine suppliers who are suspected to have found this loophole are Mercedes and Red Bull, with the other suppliers – Honda, Ferrari and Audi – writing to the FIA to seek clarification of the rules. As a result, a meeting between the sport’s governing body and power unit suppliers is scheduled for January 22.

In the meantime, Cadillac chief Lowdon, whose cars will be powered by Ferrari for the initial years, has insisted they have been given a “fully legal engine”.

“What I’m very confident and happy about is we have a fully legal engine,” he told Sky Sports.

“With these engines, the combustion is not allowed to take place at a compression ratio above 16 to 1.

“Without going into too many details, we know that Ferrari have completely followed the rules where that stands. That gives us a lot of confidence.

“In terms of performance, we work and support our power unit partner to the absolute maximum. We’re very happy with the relationship.

“I can’t really talk for other people’s power units or how they’ve interpreted the regulation. But to me, it’s extremely clear it’s there in black and white.”

Despite Cadillac making its debut season in F1, Lowdon has plenty of history with Ferrari and describes the Italian outfit as “great partners”.

“I’ve worked with Ferrari a number of times before,” he said. “They’re great partners. It’s an iconic name in Formula 1 as well. All of the people in that team are real racers as well, and we welcome them into the Cadillac Formula 1 team as well.

“They don’t just provide us with a power unit, they provide us with some technical support in terms of people who join the team. It’s great to have them on board.”

The American team has been the one leading the charge in terms of pre-season testing and held a private shakedown at Silverstone last week. Lowdon said every lap in an F1 car was something to learn from.

“I guess we were first to fire up. We fired up last year, and now we’re shaking down. Every time you do anything with a Formula 1 car, you’re learning,” Lowdon added.

“So, I’m just really happy that we’ve reached yet another milestone on this journey towards the start of the season.”

