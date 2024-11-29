Mario Andretti revealed the Cadillac Formula 1 team will look to utilise the Formula 3 and Formula 2 ladder in time, as it looks to develop future drivers.

The 1978 World Champion explained that son Michael, who has stepped aside from day-to-day involvement in his Andretti Global operation, utilised the junior series in the United States to good effect, and Cadillac will look to do the same in Formula 1.

It was announced earlier this week that a Cadillac Formula 1 team is set to join the grid in the 2026 season, with an ‘agreement in principle’ reached for the grid to expand to 11 teams once again.

This will entail General Motors getting involved in the top tier of motorsport, and Andretti, who will serve the team in a non-executive director role, has already confirmed they will look to occupy one of the seats with a top American talent, with the other reserved for an experienced Formula 1 head.

But looking to the future, he explained that the junior series have proven useful in the past when looking at young drivers, so Cadillac will look to get involved in Formula 2 and 3 in time to offer the best young drivers from the United States the chance to race in a global support series.

“Like Michael always said, he was always big to have the ladder system,” Andretti told Motorsport.com.

“He used the ladder system to bring drivers to the top. He’s done that in IndyCar, with the Indy NXT. Their intention is to field teams in F3 and F2, eventually. It will be an opportunity for some young talents here from the States to enrol in that side.

“So, there are a lot of good things potentially happening in the future. And it’s a challenge. It’s interesting to feel that you’re part of that.”

As part of its current junior efforts, Andretti Global will see four drivers compete in its Indy NXT team next season, including former Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger, who will make the move Stateside next year.

