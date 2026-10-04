Former Red Bull team principal and CEO, Christian Horner, has responded after the team’s first win of the season in Malaysia.

While it marked Max Verstappen’s first victory of 2026 and the first non-Mercedes powered car to do so, it was also a landmark moment as Red Bull Powertrains recorded its first ever win as a power unit manufacturer.

Christian Horner: First Red Bull-powered victory an ‘incredible achievement’

Horner helmed the team from its earliest stages in Formula 1 up until last season, having also been one of the key figures behind pushing to form Red Bull Powertrains, along with its working partnership with Ford.

Red Bull opted to take the step to form its own power division when it became clear Honda would not extend its commitment in Formula 1 beyond the end of the 2025 season, though the Japanese marque has since reversed that decision and partnered with Aston Martin.

With a new factory built, a significant recruitment drive took place behind the scenes to make the project operational and, while he is no longer in charge at Red Bull, Horner took a moment to acknowledge those involved.

Verstappen proved too strong for the Mercedes duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell on Sunday, with Russell’s late retirement and a late Lewis Hamilton overtake promoting the seven-time World Champion into the podium places.

On his Instagram story, Horner wrote: “From a hole in the ground to race winner in five years.

“Huge congratulations to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Max and the whole team. An incredible achievement!”

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Horner has long made it clear he eventually intends to return to the Formula 1 paddock, and is primarily looking to join a team along with taking an ownership stake in his next move.

The only team for which he would make an exception and return as an employee is Ferrari, adding it would be “the dream” to work for the Scuderia.

Horner was dismissed by Red Bull following the 2025 British Grand Prix.

“I’m in a very fortunate position that I can afford to be picky,” Horner told The Times.

“If I don’t do anything, I can live here for whatever time I’ve got left on the planet, and just worry about whether it’s going to rain and make the grass green or not.

“But is that going to fulfil me? No. I still feel that there’s another dance. And Toto [Wolff] needs to have his hair f***ing ruffled up.”

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