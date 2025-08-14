Speculation that Christian Horner could be the next man in charge at Alpine continues, with Ralf Schumacher proclaiming the “time of figures like Flavio Briatore is over”.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull last month, bringing his 20-year tenure to an abrupt end, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his replacement as CEO and team principal.

Could Christian Horner take over at Alpine?

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” read the statement.

According to reports, Horner was left in the dark as to why he was unceremoniously sacked, although Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko put it down to “various factors, but above all, the performance wasn’t quite as good as it could have been”.

But as the Belgian Grand Prix marked Horner’s first race in more than 20 years where he was not sitting on the Red Bull pit wall, swapping one horsepower for another “horse power” that Sunday, the Briton was already being linked to a return to the paddock with Alpine.

In and out of Formula 1 in various guises, Renault currently runs its Formula 1 team under the Alpine branding, but as of next season, Alpine will no longer be a works outfit.

Briatore and Renault’s higher-ups made the call to scrap Renault’s F1 engine project after a disappointing run of results and instead sign up with Mercedes for F1 2026.

That, it was suggested, was the first huge sign that Renault could sell its Formula 1 team.

But while Renault bosses repeatedly denied this, fresh speculation has Horner returning to the grid by buying a stake in the Alpine F1 team.

His friend, and former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone reckons owning a share in a team is the only thing standing between Horner and an F1 return.

“I don’t know how or where, or whether he wants to. Probably doesn’t want to,” the 94-year-old told Sky Sports. “Because the position he really wanted at Red Bull was to own part of the team.

“Unless he gets somebody to put the money up to buy a team, can’t see it happening.”

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher reckons it would be a good fit as Briatore, Alpine’s executive director and de facto team principal, is no longer fit for the modern-day role of F1 team principal.

“I think the time of figures like Flavio is over,” he told Bild when asked if Alpine need Horner. “You need tech-savvy people at the top, someone like Horner.

“Flavio could then help as an organiser and networker, as a face to the outside world.”

The German also touched on Horner’s Red Bull replacement, Laurent Mekies.

The Frenchman returned to the Red Bull family last season when he was named as Racing Bulls team boss. 18 months later, he was put in charge of Red Bull.

“He brings back the old Red Bull feeling,” said Schumacher. “Approachable, human, open – no longer this power struggle in the background.

“But,” he added, “it takes two to three years before things really work again. At the moment, the team is stuck in mediocrity.”

