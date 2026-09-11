Verstappen Racing driver Dani Juncadella poked fun at Lewis Hamilton after an eventful Spanish Grand Prix Friday for the Ferrari driver.

Hamilton was involved in a series of traffic incidents during Friday practice at the Madring, leaving several drivers frustrated, including Carlos Sainz, with current teammate Charles Leclerc also involved. Juncadella quipped that death, taxes, and Hamilton in the way during practice, are the guarantees of life.

Dani Juncadella drops Lewis Hamilton Spanish GP quip

The Formula 1 action got underway at the new Madring on Friday. A track which challenges drivers to the maximum, it was a largely clean two hours of practice, with just one red flag triggered when Arvid Lindblad found the wall going into Turn 13 during Free Practice 2.

Traffic proved a problem through the tight and twisty street track, and Hamilton found himself caught up in several flashpoints.

Hamilton was first seen getting in the way of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc during FP1, who backed off on approach to Hamilton, and sent a diplomatic message to Ferrari over the radio.

“Let’s be careful with, uh… I don’t think Lewis knew I was coming.”

Lindblad was next in that session to deem Hamilton to be in the way. He was less restrained with his words.

The Racing Bulls rookie had Hamilton on one side and championship leader Kimi Antonelli on the other, as he threaded the needle out of the impressive, banked Turn 12, known as ‘La Monumental’.

“These same two guys, man! I don’t know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid, right in the fast corner!” Lindblad vented over the radio.

He added: “It’s actually very dangerous. It’s been twice now.”

“That’s just nasty,” was the radio verdict from Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg, as he came up behind Hamilton through the final corner as Hamilton was preparing himself to start a flying lap.

Then came Carlos Sainz, who felt he had been blocked by Hamilton in the closing stages of FP1.

“Lewis letting me by in the middle of Turn 12, it’s always the same. It’s so dangerous,” he said.

“Like, it takes zero effort to be two metres more to the left. Zero effort.”

Skip forward to FP2, and Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda was giving Hamilton the hand of frustration, the seven-time world champion extending a hand in return by way of an apology.

All those incidents prompted a cheeky X post from Dani Juncadella.

“Death, Taxes and Hamilton in someone’s way in a practice session,” his post reads.

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

Carlos Sainz enters Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc debate after Monza row

Martin Brundle held FIA stewards talks after Rosberg disagreement

Juncadella races for Max Verstappen’s ‘Team Verstappen Racing’ GT outfit, in GT World Challenge Europe.

He raced alongside Verstappen as part of the Team Verstappen line-up for the 2026 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Verstappen and teammates Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer had established a handsome lead in the event with four hours left on the clock at the Nordschleife, before a technical problem denied them victory.

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