Fernando Alonso expects surprises in the F1 pecking order when the Australian Grand Prix kicks off next weekend.

After six days of testing in Bahrain, a pecking order began to emerge with Mercedes and Ferrari the early favourites.

Fernando Alonso expects shifts in F1 2026 hierarchy at season opener in Melbourne

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

Radical new rules for the F1 2026 season have threatened to reshape the field by affording teams a clean sheet.

On the evidence of testing, Mercedes and Ferrari have made best use of that opportunity, with both being touted as strong contenders.

McLaren and Red Bull also caught the eye, the latter especially so given its performance with an all-new, in-house power unit.

At the other end of the pit lane, a torrid second test for Aston Martin saw the team effectively sit out the final day as reliability issues blighted the Honda power unit.

While the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin AMR26 has shown moderate pace, its unreliability remains a strong concern heading into Australia, leaving many to suggest it will likely sit at the foot of the championship table after the opening round.

Ahead of it is expected to be the brand-new Cadillac operation, which kept its head down during its time in Bahrain as it embarks on its formative steps in F1.

In between, the midfield proved tight, with the remaining five teams difficult to separate.

However, Alonso suggests that rough pecking order could be turned on its head in Melbourne next weekend.

“The new regs always offer the opportunity to have a surprise,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“I don’t know who is going to be the surprise, but I think some of the top teams, maybe one of them will not be as fast as we think – and some of the midfield teams will be a little bit faster.”

Much of the current F1 2026 form guide revolves around the respective power units, as F1 moves to a 50/50 split between combustion and hybrid power in 2026.

Mercedes banked strong lap counts across both Bahrain tests, building on a similarly promising Barcelona shakedown.

Red Bull has been singled out for its energy management, especially its deployment, amid suggestions it could contribute as much as a second per lap.

Ferrari enjoyed a similarly positive experience in Bahrain and Barcelona, on both chassis and power unit fronts, while its practice starts proved especially promising.

More on Ferrari’s race starts

Blistering Lewis Hamilton practice start adds more weight to Ferrari F1 2026 theory

Russell admits Mercedes ‘stumbling’ as W17 starts cause concern

In the early days in Bahrain, there were some clear differences between the power units, though some of that had been closed by the end of proceedings.

Red Bull’s deployment advantage had been reduced while Ferrari’s rocketship starts were less pronounced by Friday evening in Sakhir.

That trend of convergence is one Alonso suggests will result in a different looking competition in Abu Dhabi when compared to that in Australia.

“The second part of the season is going to be, hopefully, different – especially in our case that, even if we start on a slow pace, we can get better,” he ventured.

“Let’s see. McLaren in 2023 was lapped here in Bahrain, and they won a race in – I don’t know – Austria or Silverstone or whatever.

“This is a complex sport.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Mercedes improves F1 2026 race starts, but Ferrari remains the benchmark in Bahrain